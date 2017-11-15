Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

by Dan's Best of the Best

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum – Air Hamptons

Gold – Helicopter Flight Services

Silver – Wings Air

Bronze – Excelair – Private Jet Operator

BEST BEACH

Platinum – Cupsogue Beach

Gold – Main Beach East Hampton

Silver – Cooper’s Beach

Bronze – Sagg Main Beach

BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN

Platinum – Hampton Maid

Gold – The Baker House

Silver – The Inn Spot on the Bay

Bronze – The Maidstone Hotel

Bronze – The Bridgehampton Inn

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

Gold – Montauk Bike Shop

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum – Mariners Cove Marine

Gold – Sail Montauk

Silver – Sag Harbor Sailing

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Mariner’s Cove Marina

Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Silver – Staten Island Yacht Sales & Montauk

Bronze – Strong’s Marine – Southampton

BEST CAMP

Platinum – Dugan’s Run

Gold – East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime

Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp

Bronze – Future Stars

Bronze – WHBPAC Performing Arts Camp

BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE

Platinum – Groundlink

Gold – East Wind Limousine

Silver – Beach Limousines

Bronze – M & V Limousine

BEST CHARTER / FISHING BOAT

Platinum – Viking Fleet

Gold – Lazy Bones

Gold – Ebb Tide II

Silver – Global Boarding LLC

Bronze – Hampton Lady

BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT

Platinum – Mon Tiki

Gold – Heron Yacht Charters

Silver – Sail Montauk

Bronze – Sag Harbor Sailing

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Gold – Puff ‘n’ Putt

Silver – Southampton Ice Rink

Bronze – Hank’s Pumpkintown

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum – Poxabogue Golf Center

Gold – Hampton Hills Country Club

Silver – Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Bronze – Montauk Downs

Bronze – National Golf Links of America

BEST GOLF INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Jack McGown at Hampton Hills Country Club

Gold – Leslie Andrews at Montauk Downs

Silver – Paul Dickenson at Montauk Downs

BEST HORSEBACK RIDING

Platinum – Dugan’s Run

BEST HOTEL

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Baron’s Cove

Silver – Southampton Inn

Bronze – Daunt’s Albatross Motel

BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL

Platinum – Pontoon Paddler

Gold – East End Jet Ski

Silver – Paddle Hamptons

Bronze – Paddle Diva

Bronze – Global Boarding LLC

BEST MARINA

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina

Silver – Modern Yachts

Bronze – Prime Marina

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum – Bridgehampton Road Rally

Platinum – Ellen’s Run

Gold – Artists & Writers Softball Game

Silver – Hampton Classic Horse Show

BEST SUMMER CAMP

Platinum – Summer Camp @Ross

Gold – East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime

Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp

Silver – Future Stars

Silver – Hamptons Baseball Camp

Bronze – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

BEST TENNIS CLUB

Platinum – Sportime Amagansett

Gold – Southampton Inn

Silver – Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sports

Silver – East Hampton Indoor Tennis