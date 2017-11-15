Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

The votes have been cast, the numbers tabulated and the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 results are in! See which Hamptons businesses won in the many South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – Air Hamptons
Gold – Helicopter Flight Services
Silver – Wings Air
Bronze – Excelair – Private Jet Operator
BEST BEACH
Platinum – Cupsogue Beach
Gold – Main Beach East Hampton
Silver – Cooper’s Beach
Bronze – Sagg Main Beach
BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN
Platinum – Hampton Maid
Gold – The Baker House
Silver – The Inn Spot on the Bay
Bronze – The Maidstone Hotel
Bronze – The Bridgehampton Inn
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
Gold – Montauk Bike Shop
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum – Mariners Cove Marine
Gold – Sail Montauk
Silver – Sag Harbor Sailing
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Mariner’s Cove Marina
Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Silver – Staten Island Yacht Sales & Montauk
Bronze – Strong’s Marine – Southampton
BEST CAMP
Platinum – Dugan’s Run
Gold – East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime
Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp
Bronze – Future Stars
Bronze – WHBPAC Performing Arts Camp
BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Groundlink
Gold – East Wind Limousine
Silver – Beach Limousines
Bronze – M & V Limousine
BEST CHARTER / FISHING BOAT
Platinum – Viking Fleet
Gold – Lazy Bones
Gold – Ebb Tide II
Silver – Global Boarding LLC
Bronze – Hampton Lady
BEST CHARTER / SAIL BOAT
Platinum – Mon Tiki
Gold – Heron Yacht Charters
Silver – Sail Montauk
Bronze – Sag Harbor Sailing
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Gold – Puff ‘n’ Putt
Silver – Southampton Ice Rink
Bronze – Hank’s Pumpkintown
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Poxabogue Golf Center
Gold – Hampton Hills Country Club
Silver – Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Bronze – Montauk Downs
Bronze – National Golf Links of America
BEST GOLF INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Jack McGown at Hampton Hills Country Club
Gold – Leslie Andrews at Montauk Downs
Silver – Paul Dickenson at Montauk Downs
BEST HORSEBACK RIDING
Platinum – Dugan’s Run
BEST HOTEL
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Baron’s Cove
Silver – Southampton Inn
Bronze – Daunt’s Albatross Motel
BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL
Platinum – Pontoon Paddler
Gold – East End Jet Ski
Silver – Paddle Hamptons
Bronze – Paddle Diva
Bronze – Global Boarding LLC
BEST MARINA
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina
Silver – Modern Yachts
Bronze – Prime Marina
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum – Bridgehampton Road Rally
Platinum – Ellen’s Run
Gold – Artists & Writers Softball Game
Silver – Hampton Classic Horse Show
BEST SUMMER CAMP
Platinum – Summer Camp @Ross
Gold – East Hampton Sports Camp @ Sportime
Silver – Hampton Country Day Camp
Silver – Future Stars
Silver – Hamptons Baseball Camp
Bronze – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
BEST TENNIS CLUB
Platinum – Sportime Amagansett
Gold – Southampton Inn
Silver – Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sports
Silver – East Hampton Indoor Tennis