Hamptons Event Highlights: Richard Lewis, Historic Crimes, Joan Osborne

Check out the fun events happening in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 2–5, 2017. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

“CRIMES”

Historic Crimes of Long Island with Kerriann Flanagan Brosky

When: November 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead

What: In her new book, award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky uncovers some of the most ghastly historical crimes committed on Long Island—the author discusses them in detail. Members Free; Non-Members $5. Includes book sale and signing, wine & cheese, and admission to current exhibits. RSVP Required.

Contact: 631-727-2881 x100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events.html

COMEDY

Comedian Richard Lewis of Curb Your Enthusiasm

When: November 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

What: Richard Lewis has taken his lifelong therapy fodder and carved it into a compelling art form. After all these years, Lewis remains addicted to performing before live audiences and is on a continuous Tracks of My Fears stand-up tour. His live performances are often compared to those of a jazz musician for his wild riffs that fly out into space but always find a way to float back into rhythm, as they splatter recurring themes against a spiraling, lyrical backdrop.

Contact: 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

HISTORY

Nazi Looted Art Cases Presentation

When: November 4, 1 p.m.

Where: Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

What: Join Raymond Dowd, an attorney specializing in copyright litigation and Nazi art looting, for this presentation about art looting during the Second World War and how sales of stolen works bankrolled large parts of the Nazi war machine. You will also learn about laws passed in the wake of the looting to return stolen art to its rightful owners, and the extent to which those laws have been successful, via the exploration of past and ongoing cases.

Contact: 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

MUSIC

Joan Osborne Does Dylan

When: November 4, 8 p.m.

Where: The Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Joan Osborne is back, in an acoustic duo featuring Keith Cotton! If you only know Joan Osborne for the hit “(What if God was) One of Us,” be prepared to be blown away by this blues rock sensation, covering the tunes of the great Bob Dylan!

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

CLASSICAL

The Cross Island Trio in Concert

When: November 5, 3 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library will present the Cross Island Trio with Suzanne Mueller, Elinor Abrams Zayas, and Joshua Redman in concert. The ensemble will perform a blend of classics and new discoveries, including works by Paquito D’Rivera, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Wolfgang Mozart, Robert Schumann, Harvey Schmidt, Stephen Schwartz and others. A reception will follow.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org