Hamptons Kids Events This Weekend: January 27–28, 2018

by What to Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these Hamptons kids events and activities this weekend, January 27–28, 2018.

PRACTICE PRACTICE

Practice SAT

When: January 27, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Students in grades 9–12 get ready for the test by taking a Practice SAT. Test and results are free. Registration required.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

ART SCHOOL

Free Portfolio Review Workshop with Michael Combs

When: January 27, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Michael Combs, an artist and professor at The School for Visual Arts, will provide valuable guidance and insightful tips on how best to present and curate your artwork for art school admission.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

D&D

Dungeons & Dragons for New Adults

When: January 27, 2–4 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: Transform yourself into a powerful hero and join Dungeon Master Harry for an epic journey of mystery and magic. Dice and character sheets will be provided.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org

NATURE ART

Leaves & Their Shapes Craft Workshop

When: January 28, 10:30 a.m.

Where: South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Learn to identify trees by the shapes of their leaves in a painting workshop for families with children ages 3–7. Participants will use tempera to mix different greens then use them to paint different leaf shapes to help identify familiar trees.

Contact: 631-537-9735