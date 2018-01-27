Ex Hamptons Weatherman Stormy Daniels Confused by Recent Attention

by Daniel Koontz

An East Hampton man who goes by the name Stormy Daniels called police to complain about a rash of unwelcome visitors at his front door. Mr. Daniels, who is listed in the phone book under the name Stormy, says he has no idea what would have caused the sudden widespread interest in him.

“I’m just an ordinary retiree,” he told police.

Daniels says he acquired the nickname “Stormy” when he was a pilot in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, and it just stuck.

Coincidentally, he also had a short career as a TV weatherman for long ago shuttered Hamptons News 67 from 1981–86, but the current attention he’s receiving is far more than he even had during his days as a broadcaster, the bewildered man explains.

“I don’t know who all these people are, but I wish they’d cut it out!” Daniels added before slamming his door and returning to the darkness of his home on Thursday.

