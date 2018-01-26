Northwell Health Launches ‘The Well’ Editorial Site for Patients and Docs

by Scoop Team

In an effort to “demystify medicine and connect consumers with personalized content they can use to make informed health care decisions,” the company behind Riverhead’s Peconic Bay Medical Center, Northwell Health, has announced The Well, a new health-focused online editorial platform. Through its content, The Well will promote wellness through journalistic-style editorial features, authentic community voices and experts who will answer the thorniest–and often very personal–medical questions in a straightforward and approachable way.

Northwell Health says they’ve launched The Well as way to show their ongoing commitment to the future of health care. The company notes that publicly available health information is “unreliable, unhelpful and/or unreadable,” but The Well is designed to connect directly with its audience and provide actionable medical and wellness information while also offering a platform for the community to share their own stories.

Studies show women bear an unequal burden of stress regarding responsibility toward household and community care, according to Northwell Health. So, while focusing on material for both genders, The Well hopes to guide women—who typically serve as a family’s “chief medical officer”—as they advance their own health and the wellbeing of loved ones during everyone’s various health care journeys.

They plan to publish essays, long form journalism, first-person narratives along with original video programming, original photography and interactive graphic content on a range of topics as told by patients and medical professionals—all delivered by an editorial team of award-winning journalists.

“We realize that health care has never been more complex, with consumers becoming overloaded with information that is often inaccurate, unhelpful or difficult to understand,” said Ramon Soto, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Northwell. “Through The Well, Northwell is on a mission to make a difference in people’s lives as an honest, trusted and caring partner by providing a smart, engaging and truthful look at medical issues, from life-threatening illnesses to routine body maintenance.”

Recurring features in The Well include “Dear Doctor,” “Day in the Life” and “True Story,” giving readers a glimpse into medical issues (and the personal, familial and social issues that arise in their wake) as seen from the perspective of physicians, patients and caregivers. The editorial team behind it hopes to provide a roadmap for challenging medical crossroads and expert advice through a network of accomplished health experts.

To read The Well, visit thewell.northwell.edu.