by David Taylor

The weather this week has been dreary and cold, which would sway some people to stay home and catch up on the same old TV shows that they’ve been watching for years. Instead of that, why not broaden those horizons a bit and check out some of the beautiful art that the North Fork has to offer. Art has the power to lift our spirits and make us look at the world from someone else’s perspective. And who couldn’t use some fresh eyes when all you can see is gray skies?

Step into Dan’s Best of the Best North Fork Art Galleries:

Platinum

North Fork Craft Gallery

5768 Route 25A, Wading River

631-886-2888, northforkcraftgallery.com

Our platinum winner is not a typical art gallery, rather than focus on paintings or large sculptures, North Fork Craft Gallery showcases the best hand-crafted jewelry, dolls, home décor and woodwork from over 80 artisans, many of them Long Islanders.

Gold

William Ris Gallery

1291 Main Road, Jamesport

609-408-5203, williamris.com

Taking the gold is William Ris Gallery, a beautiful collection of fine arts and American craftsmanship. The current exhibition is Imagined/Actual, which features over 50 photographs that bring together the impressive textural, melodious images of Scott Farrell and the sharp and expansive works of Mike McLaughlin to create a provocative photographic juxtaposition.

Silver

Gallery North

90 North Country Road, Setauket

631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

Gallery North is a not-for-profit organization that promotes the finest contemporary art, including: paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital art and film. The gallery’s upcoming exhibition, opening February 23, is Rumination featuring work by Maxwell Reff, Madiha Saeed and Andrea Baatz. Their collective works deal with themes of environmental and mental health, and how important it is for these issues to be at the forefront of public awareness.

Silver

Nova Constellatio Gallery

419 Main Street, Greenport

516-443-0242, novaconstellatiogallery.com

Isabelle Haran–Leonardi’s open art studio, otherwise known as Nova Constellatio Gallery, is a place where visitors are welcomed to share her painting process and admire her highly detailed work. She has several gorgeous paintings for sale, including this one of Peconic’s Pindar Vineyards.

Bronze

Gallery M

407 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-9496, facebook.com/myragallerym

Gallery M is owned and operated by Myra Eisenberg, a North Fork craftswoman with an eye for quality ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, scarves, purses and belts. She hand-selects one-of-a-kind items from all over America and Canada that can’t be found anywhere else, like these fabulous glass bottles that would make even the finest liquor or perfume feel classier.

Bronze

East End Arts

133 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

East End Arts is dedicated to giving artists of all ages and diverse backgrounds a chance to present their work in a well-known multi-arts center in order to enrich and engage the entire community. The next juried show will be Cannabis: Herb of the Hour, which is receiving submissions from March 1–3.

Look through the entire catalogue of Dan’s Best of the Best businesses at DansBOTB.com.