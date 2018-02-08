Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: February 9–11, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, February 2–3, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

LISTEN LIVE

Live Podcast with Juan Carlos Pagan—Meet the Creatives

When: February 9, 6–7 p.m.

Where: The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 Route 48, Greenport

What: Juan Carlos and Meet the Creatives founder, Rob Johnston, will discuss exploring the boundaries of design and typography.

Contact: 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

GOING TO A PARTY PARTY

A Tribute to the Beatles: George Harrison’s 75th Birthday Celebration

When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: The 5th Annual Beatle Weekend is a special celebration to the music of “the quiet Beatle,” on what would have been his 75th birthday month. Hear some of George’s most memorable Beatles-era tunes, as well as highlights from his groundbreaking 1971 solo album, All Things Must Pass.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

A Brief History

When: February 10, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: RJD Gallery opens its 2018 season with A Brief History, an exhibition celebrating Black History Month, curated by Dexter Wimberly, featuring work by Jules Arthur, Margaret Bowland, Sylvia Maier, Fahamu Pecou, and Phillip Thomas. This group of artists present diverse visions of Black identity, while expressing the social and political progress that defined the past half century. Exhibition runs through March 18.

Contact: 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

MEEEE–OW

ARF’s Sharing the Love! Valentine’s Event

When: February 11, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott

What: ARF will be offering FVRCP, DA2PP, Bordetella, Rabies and Microchipping for just $10 each! Plus you can meet their adoptable animals—and maybe take one home. For cats and dogs only.

Contact: 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

ONSTAGE

Darren Ottati and Friends

When: February 11, 3 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: From show tunes to pop classics and dreamy ballads, Ottati will hit all the right notes. Musical guests and his quartet will enhance this romantic performance. They will warm your heart and share the love this Valentine’s season.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org