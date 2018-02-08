Hamptons + North Fork Weekend Event Highlights: February 9–11, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, February 2–3, 2018.
Live Podcast with Juan Carlos Pagan—Meet the Creatives
When: February 9, 6–7 p.m.
Where: The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 Route 48, Greenport
What: Juan Carlos and Meet the Creatives founder, Rob Johnston, will discuss exploring the boundaries of design and typography.
Contact: 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com
GOING TO A PARTY PARTY
A Tribute to the Beatles: George Harrison’s 75th Birthday Celebration
When: February 9 & 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: The 5th Annual Beatle Weekend is a special celebration to the music of “the quiet Beatle,” on what would have been his 75th birthday month. Hear some of George’s most memorable Beatles-era tunes, as well as highlights from his groundbreaking 1971 solo album, All Things Must Pass.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY
A Brief History
When: February 10, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: RJD Gallery opens its 2018 season with A Brief History, an exhibition celebrating Black History Month, curated by Dexter Wimberly, featuring work by Jules Arthur, Margaret Bowland, Sylvia Maier, Fahamu Pecou, and Phillip Thomas. This group of artists present diverse visions of Black identity, while expressing the social and political progress that defined the past half century. Exhibition runs through March 18.
Contact: 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com
MEEEE–OW
ARF’s Sharing the Love! Valentine’s Event
When: February 11, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott
What: ARF will be offering FVRCP, DA2PP, Bordetella, Rabies and Microchipping for just $10 each! Plus you can meet their adoptable animals—and maybe take one home. For cats and dogs only.
Contact: 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org
ONSTAGE
Darren Ottati and Friends
When: February 11, 3 p.m.
Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
What: From show tunes to pop classics and dreamy ballads, Ottati will hit all the right notes. Musical guests and his quartet will enhance this romantic performance. They will warm your heart and share the love this Valentine’s season.
Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org