Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, May 4-8, 2024

Eat some East End Mexican eats for Cinco de Mayo!

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, May 4-8, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Spring Fling

Saturday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting event that benefits Access Parrish and other Parrish Art Museum initiatives. Your ticket includes dancing, a live DJ accompanied by violin and sax, food from Events by Peter Ambrose, drinks from Dry Farm Wines and Kidd Squid Brewing Company, a silent auction, a scavenger hunt and opportunities to create your own art. This year’s benefit will celebrate the art of Simon Vega.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Live Music at Duck Walk

Saturday, May 4, 1-5 p.m.

Enjoy live music while sipping on your favorite reds and whites in the gazebo or on the outdoor patio at Duck Walk Vineyards.

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-765-3500, duckwalk.com

Sublime Tribute by JJ Sprout & the One Night Band

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a rockin’ night of music at the Stephen Talkhouse featuring members of LHT and REEB along with Local Motion and Mike Maz. Tickets are $23.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Cinco de Mayo at The Clubhouse

Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a live DJ and a special food and drink menu at The Clubhouse Hamptons. Tickets are $10.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta and Dolly

Sunday, May 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the tunes of Country Music Hall of Famers Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $82.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Searching for Lead-Backed Salamanders

Saturday, May 4, 10:30 p.m.

Join SoFo in search of salamanders. Dress for wet, muddy conditions.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-494-7505, sofo.org

May Day 5K

Sunday, May 5, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a May Day 5K at Main Beach in East Hampton, rain or shine. Sign up early for a free T-shirt.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. events.elitefeats.com/24mayday

Exploring East Hampton’s Maritime History: A Guided Walk

Wednesday, May 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a beach walk, visit the Amagansett Life Saving Station, stop by the East End Classic Boat Society and learn all about the East End’s maritime history. A $10 donation is suggested, and rain will cancel.

Indian Wells Beach Parking Lot, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Sommetbeauty Wellness Retreat at Canoe Place

Friday-Sunday, May 3-5

Enjoy a weekend of much-needed wellness with Sommetbeauty at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages. The experience includes breathwork, yoga, makeup classes and bespoke skin and body treatments.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, sommetbeauty.com/pages/retreat

Insider Out Series: Preston Douglas

Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this talk with Preston Douglas, a multidisciplinary artist in fashion, painting and performance. He will talk about his installation of “TreeHuggers” at the LongHouse Reserve. Curator MAGO will facilitate the discussion.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Wine Glass Paint Party

Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a wine-glass paint party with adult beverages at Art Studio Hamptons. Tickets are $50.

108 Main Street #2, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8145, artstudiohamptons.com

Bob Ross Workshop

Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Learn to paint the sky, mountains, trees, water, light, reflections and rocks at the Southampton Cultural Center. Tickets are $75, and no experience is necessary.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Cinco de Mayo at Baron’s Cove

Sunday, May 5

Celebrate the holiday in style at Baron’s Cove, where Cinco de Mayo specials include a margarita flight, Mexican breakfast specials, taco flights and tres leches for dessert. You can also make it a weekend by booking a room overnight.

31 Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant

Sunday, May 5

Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, such as enchiladas de mole poblano, Mexican street corn and guacamole, and tostadas at the Bridgehampton Inn. The meal is five courses and $90 per person.

2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-0555, loavesandfishes.us/bridgehampton-inn-restaurant

Greek Easter at Calissa

Sunday, May 5

Don’t miss a special Greek Easter menu at one of the East End’s hottest Greek restaurants. Options include roasted leg of lamb and an award-winning wine list.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Tap Class for Seniors

Monday, May 6, noon

Learn musicality, timing and dance while tap dancing at the Rogers Memorial Library. Be sure to wear tap shoes and comfortable clothing.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Spring Bounty Dinner with Chef Colette

Wednesday, May 8, 6 p.m.

Join Chef Colette for a lesson and meal at the Quogue Library to celebrate spring. The menu includes lamb, spring pea soup, strawberry rhubarb parfait and a rhubarb vodka sipper.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Virtual Chat With Terry Garcia, Author of “The Future of Exploration”

Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this free virtual lecture with former National Geographic Chief Science and Exploration Officer Terry Garcia. He will be discussing his new book The Future of Exploration: Discovering the Uncharted Frontiers of Science, Technology and Human Potential. Register in advance and Zoom info will be mailed to you 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Metamorphosis

On view through May 19

Enjoy the works of abstract painter Sara Canca, who will display mixed-media works featuring artistic hues, silver dust, 18K gold leafing, raw color flakes, mica flakes and natural crystals. You’ll also view the geometric paintings of Patrick Schmidt and the works of geometric street artist Punk Me Tender.

3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

The Art of Food From The Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

On view through June 30

Don’t miss over 100 drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and ceramics by 37 artists from the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation. The works celebrate the rich agricultural history of the East End.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Crosscurrents

On view through July

Head to the newly reopened Pollock-Krasner House to view selected works from the permanent collection, including works by Lee Krasner, Ronald Stein and Theodore Brauner.

830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse/exhibitions.php

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.