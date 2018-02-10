Joe Biden and Chris Cuomo Talk Trump and 2020 Presidential Election

by SOTH Team

Former vice president and Hamptons frequenter Joe Biden recently spoke with Southampton resident Chris Cuomo on a CNN interview. He came on the show to talk about his new book Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, but he also had lots to say about the current presidency and the possibility of his 2020 campaign.

Biden starts off the interview with some choice words concerning President Donald Trump, telling Cuomo that, “It seems now that everything with Trump is about him, and everything about him is what the Republican Party seems to be focused on trying to protect.”

Later in the interview he added, “I just marvel at some of the things he says and does. Like, what, two days ago, anybody who didn’t stand up and clap for him was un-American and maybe even treasonous?”

Cuomo pointed out that White House officials have since stated that Trump was clearly making a joke. To which Biden shot back, “Well, let me tell you, he’s a joke.”

When pressed about whether or not he’d consider running for the 2020 presidential election, Biden told Cuomo that, “Barack, the president, asked me all during the end of the last administration, you know, how do you make the judgment?”

He continued, “If I can look in the mirror in two and a half, two years, and walk away knowing I’m not walking away because I’m afraid, or I don’t have the nerve to try to do the job, or I don’t want to make the effort, then I will happily walk away. For real.”

He also pointed out that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were not well-known politicians when they decided to run, likewise the 2020 race could introduce some new faces with fresh ideas into the mix.

Biden also spoke about his late son Beau, Russia, the Nunes memo and immigration. The entire interview can be seen below.