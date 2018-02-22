Sarah Jessica Parker Unveils Spring Collection at GapKids

by SOTH Team

Bridgehampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker has been seen as a Hamptons fashion icon for years. She looks fabulous in everything and did the world a favor when she launched the SJP collection of shoes and handbags in 2014 to help average women look and feel almost as fabulous as her. Now, for the first time, she’s blessing children and toddlers with her expertise, thanks to an exclusive, new collection at GapKids.

On February 21, 2018, Parker officially announced the collection on her Instagram with a picture of her and the young models of the official photo shoot. She described the photo as, “a group of very charming and adorable children and an apparel collection meant to be worn and shared for generations to come,” adding, “I’ve always loved a hand me down.“ Her line debuts March 1 on gap.com and in GapKids stores across the North America, Europe and Asia.



The affordable collection features dresses, skirts, khakis, dress shirts and graphic T-shirts ranging from $17 to $78. Parker went all-out with the spring theme utilizing pastels, ginghams, florals and lots of bunnies, the last of which comes from a family tradition of saying “Rabbit, rabbit” on the first of every month for good luck. The collection will also include two dresses for moms and ‘Ebbit the backpack,’ which Parker unveiled as a sneak peek of her Gap collaboration back in December.



Parker tapped into her childhood memories to find the inspiration for the collection, saying in a press release, “Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children and as a reconnection with the brand. I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations, and that some great memories are created while wearing them.”