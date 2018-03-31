Try Dan’s Best Clam Bakes & Raw Bars for Clam on the Half Shell Day

by Dan's Best of the Best

If there’s one thing the East End does better than New York City, it’s seafood. And how could that not be true? The ocean is literally in our backyard, and we have dedicated fishermen harvesting its bounty day in and day out. And today is the perfect day to brag about that sort of thing, because March 31 is a fun little holiday known as Clam on the Half Shell Day.

For those who don’t know, “on the half shell” refers to serving the meat of a bivalve, such as an oyster or clam, without scooping it out of the shell. By leaving the meat in one half of its shell, it retains the natural juice know as oyster/clam liquor that extenuates the taste of the shellfish. Mussels and scallops can also be served on the half shell, but they technically contain no juices to speak of. When ordering shellfish, if its served on the half shell its almost guaranteed that it was freshly caught and not recently defrosted.

There’s no wrong way to order it though. Some people prefer their shellfish cooked, while others prefer it raw. Either way, trust Dan’s Best of the Best to provide the ultimate guide to the East End’s greatest offerings. Go forth and savor the goodness of Dan’s 2017 Best Clam Bakes and Raw Bars in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Find more of the East End’s Best of the Best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com and check out the photo gallery for last year’s Dan’s ClambakeMTK.

Clam Bake

Platinum

Stuart’s Seafood

41 Oak Lane, Amagansett

631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com

Buoy One

1175 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9737, buoyone.com

Gold

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Southold Fish Market

61850 Main Road, Southold

631-765-3200, facebook.com/southoldfishmarket

Silver

Clamman Seafood Market

235A North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-6669, clamman.com

Hampton Clambake

39 Gann Road, East Hampton

631-324-8620, hamptonclambake.com

Cooperage Inn

2218 Sound Avenue, Calverton

631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com

Bronze

Cor-J Seafood

36 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-5186, corjseafood.com

Bostwick’s Chowder House

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Raw Bars

Platinum

Westlake Fish House

352 Westlake Drive, Montauk

631-668-3474, westlakefishhouse.com

Little Creek Oyster Farm

37 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com

Gold

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant

40200 Main Road, Orient

631-323-2424, orientbythesea.com

Silver

South Edison

17 South Edison Street, Montauk

631-668-4200, southedison.com

Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar

58 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-905-8292, shuckerslobsterbar.com

Frisky Oyster

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

Bronze

Clamman Seafood Market

235A North Sea Road, Southampton

631-283-6669, clamman.com

Claudio’s Clam Bar

111A Main Street, Greenport

631-477-1889, claudios.com