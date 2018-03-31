Try Dan’s Best Clam Bakes & Raw Bars for Clam on the Half Shell Day

If there’s one thing the East End does better than New York City, it’s seafood. And how could that not be true? The ocean is literally in our backyard, and we have dedicated fishermen harvesting its bounty day in and day out. And today is the perfect day to brag about that sort of thing, because March 31 is a fun little holiday known as Clam on the Half Shell Day.
For those who don’t know, “on the half shell” refers to serving the meat of a bivalve, such as an oyster or clam, without scooping it out of the shell. By leaving the meat in one half of its shell, it retains the natural juice know as oyster/clam liquor that extenuates the taste of the shellfish. Mussels and scallops can also be served on the half shell, but they technically contain no juices to speak of. When ordering shellfish, if its served on the half shell its almost guaranteed that it was freshly caught and not recently defrosted.
There’s no wrong way to order it though. Some people prefer their shellfish cooked, while others prefer it raw. Either way, trust Dan’s Best of the Best to provide the ultimate guide to the East End’s greatest offerings. Go forth and savor the goodness of Dan’s 2017 Best Clam Bakes and Raw Bars in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
Clam Bake
Platinum
Stuart’s Seafood
41 Oak Lane, Amagansett
631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com
Buoy One
1175 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-9737, buoyone.com
Gold
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com
Southold Fish Market
61850 Main Road, Southold
631-765-3200, facebook.com/southoldfishmarket
Silver
Clamman Seafood Market
235A North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-6669, clamman.com
Hampton Clambake
39 Gann Road, East Hampton
631-324-8620, hamptonclambake.com
Cooperage Inn
2218 Sound Avenue, Calverton
631-727-8994, cooperageinn.com
Bronze
Cor-J Seafood
36 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-5186, corjseafood.com
Bostwick’s Chowder House
277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com
Raw Bars
Platinum
Westlake Fish House
352 Westlake Drive, Montauk
631-668-3474, westlakefishhouse.com
Little Creek Oyster Farm
37 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com
Gold
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
Orient by the Sea Marina & Restaurant
40200 Main Road, Orient
631-323-2424, orientbythesea.com
Silver
South Edison
17 South Edison Street, Montauk
631-668-4200, southedison.com
Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar
58 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-905-8292, shuckerslobsterbar.com
Frisky Oyster
27 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com
Bronze
Clamman Seafood Market
235A North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-6669, clamman.com
Claudio’s Clam Bar
111A Main Street, Greenport
631-477-1889, claudios.com