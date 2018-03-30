East End Kids Events This Week: March 30–April 3, 2018

by What To Do

Enrich your children’s lives and have some fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, March 30–April 3, 2018.

TRIO OF FUN

Cookies and Coloring and Trivia

When: March 30, 3–5 p.m.

Where: East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton

What: High school students are invited to the Young Adults room for an afternoon of delicious cookies, relaxing coloring and exciting trivia. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

ANIME FRIDAY

Miss Hokusai

When: March 30, 6 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

What: Keiichi Hara’s sumptuously animated film tells the coming-of-age story of O-Ei, the daughter of a famous painter. Shy and reserved in public, in the studio O-Ei is as brash and uninhibited as her father, smoking a pipe while sketching drawings that would make contemporary Japanese ladies blush. PG-13. Tickets $20, students $5.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

COMIC RELIEF

Graphic Talk: A Comic Book Club

When: March 31, 1–3 p.m.

Where: The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: This is the perfect club for any young adult with an interest in comic books, graphic novels or super heroes in general. There will be a discussion about participants’ favorite superheroes and a chance to start a comic book collection. Free.

Contact: 631-702-2392

CHUBBY LITTLE CUBBY

Who Was Pooh?

When: March 31, 1 p.m.

Where: Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue

What: During this Pooh party, families with children under 10 will read Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World’s Most Famous Bear, play Pooh bingo, pin the tail on Eeyore, make felt masks of Hundred Acre Wood characters and have a honeycomb guessing game to win a plush Pooh of your very own and eat delicious cake. Free.

Contact: 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

EXPECTO PAJAMA

Pajama Movie Marathon: Harry Potter

When: April 3, 2–4:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Families with children get the chance to celebrate their school break by wearing pajamas in public and watching Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. PG. Free.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org