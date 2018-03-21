Hampton Theatre Company Seeks Actor for Spring Play

by Song & Stage

The Hampton Theatre Company is short one actor for an upcoming production and will be holding auditions this Sunday and Monday.

They are seeking a man to play the role of George for the May 24–June 10 production of Marc Camoletti’s hilarious bedroom farce, Don’t Dress for Dinner. Non-equity auditions will be available by appointment only on March 25 and 26. Contact the director, George A. Loizides, at stagecoach46@gmail.com for more information or to make an appointment.

The plot of Don’t Dress For Dinner revolves around Bernard and Jacqueline, a not-so-happily married couple who are both having extramarital affairs. As Jacqueline prepares to go out of town to visit her mother, Bernard invites his mistress and Robert, his best friend—and also Jacqueline’s lover, unbeknownst to Bernard—over for the weekend. He has even hired a Cordon Bleu chef to cater the evening.

Jacqueline discovers Robert is coming to town and cancels her trip, causing Bernard to panic. When Robert arrives, Bernard asks him to pretend Suzanne is Robert’s mistress. Robert mistakes the chef (Suzette), for Bernard’s mistress (Suzanne), producing a highly complicated dinner of hilarious hijinks, secret trysts and slapstick comedy. And then Suzette’s husband, George, arrives.

The character of George is in his 30s and described as big, strong and very protective of Suzette. Rehearsals will begin April 16.

Hampton Theatre Company is located at 125 Jessup Avenue in Quogue. Visit visit hamptontheatre.org for more info.