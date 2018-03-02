North Fork Event Highlights: March 2–8, 2018

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 2–8, 2018.

NOT A MID-LIFE CRISIS

80s Tribute with New Life Crisis

When: March 2, 7:30–10 p.m.

Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

What: Wear your dancing shoes and leg warmers to party with New Life Crisis all night long. Tickets are $30–$40 and include a glass of wine. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com

SHUCKING ROCK STARS

Blue Oyster Cult

When: March 2, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead

What: The Long Island Music Hall of Famers responsible for setting MTV on its course and giving rise to generations of hard rock bands to come will be gracing Suffolk Theater’s stage for one incredible concert. Tickets $65–$79.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

WOMEN OF SCIENCE

Girl Power in STEM: Press for Coverage

When: March 3, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Where: Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook

What: Lecturers and panelists from academia, government and private sectors will discuss with participants the impact of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. This free event will also include a speed networking session.

Contact: math.stonybrook.edu

JUXTAPOSITION EXHIBITION

Artist Gallery Talk for Imagined/Actual

When: March 3, 2–4 p.m.

Where: William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport

What: The selection of over 50 photographs brings together the textural, melodious images of Scott Farrell and the sharp, expansive works of Mike McLaughlin to create a provocative photographic juxtaposition. The artists will discuss their influences, inspirations and techniques.

Contact: 609-408-5203, williamris.com

BREWS AND Q’S

Thursday Night Trivia

When: March 8, 5:15–8 p.m.

Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic

What: This snapshot trivia night is free to play, and the winning team (six person limit) receives a $50 gift card to the brewery. A $10 food and beer combo special will be available to participants.

Contact: 631-477-1100, greenportbrew.com