North Fork Event Highlights: March 2–8, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 2–8, 2018.
NOT A MID-LIFE CRISIS
80s Tribute with New Life Crisis
When: March 2, 7:30–10 p.m.
Where: Martha Clara Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
What: Wear your dancing shoes and leg warmers to party with New Life Crisis all night long. Tickets are $30–$40 and include a glass of wine. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Contact: 631-298-0075, marthaclaravineyards.com
SHUCKING ROCK STARS
Blue Oyster Cult
When: March 2, 8 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 Main Street, Riverhead
What: The Long Island Music Hall of Famers responsible for setting MTV on its course and giving rise to generations of hard rock bands to come will be gracing Suffolk Theater’s stage for one incredible concert. Tickets $65–$79.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
WOMEN OF SCIENCE
Girl Power in STEM: Press for Coverage
When: March 3, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Where: Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook
What: Lecturers and panelists from academia, government and private sectors will discuss with participants the impact of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. This free event will also include a speed networking session.
Contact: math.stonybrook.edu
JUXTAPOSITION EXHIBITION
Artist Gallery Talk for Imagined/Actual
When: March 3, 2–4 p.m.
Where: William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport
What: The selection of over 50 photographs brings together the textural, melodious images of Scott Farrell and the sharp, expansive works of Mike McLaughlin to create a provocative photographic juxtaposition. The artists will discuss their influences, inspirations and techniques.
Contact: 609-408-5203, williamris.com
BREWS AND Q’S
Thursday Night Trivia
When: March 8, 5:15–8 p.m.
Where: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, 42155 Main Road, Peconic
What: This snapshot trivia night is free to play, and the winning team (six person limit) receives a $50 gift card to the brewery. A $10 food and beer combo special will be available to participants.
Contact: 631-477-1100, greenportbrew.com