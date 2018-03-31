Tribute Bands Amaze and Bamboozle the East End this Spring

by Song & Stage

If you think about it, spring is the perfect time of year for a tribute band concert. Spring, after all, is not quite, but almost summer—a reputable imposter we all gladly entertain for lack of the original. None of which is say that tribute bands aren’t bursting at their costumed seams with talent. On the contrary, the East End, home (or second home) to some of the most talented entertainers in the world, suffers no fools when it comes to entertainment and the tribute bands playing this April, while perhaps not as popular as their inspiration, have all gained fame and notoriety in their own right.

And no one ever said that being a tribute band was easy work. “The tribute bands offer a show that is comfortable for an audience,” says Gary Hygom, Executive Director of Patchogue Theatre. “They understand exactly what they are going to see. They know and love the music, and they know it will be a greatest hits evening.” A good tribute band is also an opportunity for younger fans to find old favorites, though, Hygom admits, most tribute bands serve as a vehicle on a trip down memory lane.

Patchogue Theatre

If you’ve always dreamed of being at a live Led Zepplin show, now’s you chance. Kashmir, the nation’s premier Led Zeppelin tribute show, is the most authentic representation of the famed English rock band on the modern national touring scene. Each of the four band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound and likeness—including a double-neck guitar—to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zepp ruled the musical landscape—and will bring it to Patchogue Saturday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

Direct from the UK, where BBC and ITV Broadcaster Stuart Cameron called them “one of the greatest tribute shows anywhere in the world,” comes Bookends: The most authentic sounding tribute band to the unforgettable music of Simon & Garfunkel. Made up of Dan Haynes and Pete Richards, Bookends has toured extensively. Their concerts have been described as “warming and beautiful” by the BBC. And they’re not alone. Bookends performs accompanied by a live string quartet. Bookends draws the audience into their performances by recreating the unmistakable sound of America’s favorite folk-rock duo against the backdrop of vintage images and video footage. If you have a soft spot for hits such as “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson” and “The Boxer” make your way to Patchogue Theatre Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. You’ll also hear Bookends’ own rendition of the unforgettable “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” other early folk gems such as the haunting “Sparrow” and wonderfully poetic “Bleecker Street” alongside music of Simon & Garfunkel’s solo careers.

71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Suffolk Theater

Almost Queen can do the fandango! They are, after all, the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves. One could say they are…the Champions…. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning authentic costumes, Almost Queen will capture the live energy and precision that’s the penultimate Queen experience on Friday, April 6. Ticket options for Almost Queen include row and cabaret seating. Doors, Bar and Restaurant open for drinks and dining at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m.

Not all things that happen in Vegas, stay in Vegas. Thank your lucky stars Michael Jackson fans. Michael Firestone, prior to The King of Pop’s untimely death, had performed as a Michael Jackson tribute artist in live shows all around the world, is coming to Suffolk on Saturday, April 21 for a true “Thriller” of an evening. Firestone had guest appearances as Michael Jackson on Larry the Cable Guy’s Christmas Spectacular and the Asian variety show The Bon Show. Today, Firestone just might be the single most sought-after Michael Jackson artist in the US! Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-621-4343, suffolktheater.com

Bay Street Theater

No round-up of tribute bands could be complete without mentioning the East End’s second favorite left-handed guitarist (shout out to Amagansett’s Sir Paul McCartney). Kiss the Sky—led by Jimy Bleu, the world’s longest running Jimi Hendrix performance artist—hits Bay Street with a Jimi Hendrix RE-experience Saturday, April 7 at 8 p.m. Bleu performs all of Hendrix’s signature stage moves and recreates Hendrix’s legendary sounds while performing in full replica wardrobe. And he wows everyone everywhere. He’s even been a touring member of Billy Cox’s band. Cox, the original bass player of Jimi Hendrix’s own Band of Gypsys, called Bleu “the real deal.”

Tusk covers the greatest hits of the incomparable Fleetwood Mac, the iconic band that has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and others, for more than 25 years. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands. Rock out to Fleetwood Mac hits such as “Landslide,” “Rhiannon,” “Go Your Own Way” and many more on Saturday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org