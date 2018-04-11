Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel Studios Actors Thank Fans for 10 Years

by SOTH Team

In a new “Marvel Studios—10 Years of Fandom” featurette, East Hampton resident Robert Downey Jr. and his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actors thank fans for their dedication over the past 10 years of fantastic films—all of which is leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, opening on April 27.

“Over 18 movies, there has been one constant: you,” the one minute video says in text intermingled with footage from films such as the original Iron Man (the film that started it all in 2008), Black Panther and Avengers: Age of Ultron, featuring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow).

Downey then appears to thank fans for the “support and inspiration,” noting, “You’re the reason we’re here.”

The video continues with comments from Captain America star Chris Evans, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actors Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klemetieff (Mantis), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and recent Hamptons visitor Chris Hemsworth (Thor). They mention many of the trappings of fandom, such as cosplay, Twitter fights, “reading the comics after you saw the movie,” and “standing in those long lines for Hall H” (the most important panel room at San Diego Comic Con).

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), WWE wrestler Dave Bautista (Drax), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) also make brief appearances in a barrage of personal thank you messages. Johansson is not in the video nor is Hamptons visitor Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) or Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), though she plays a lesser role than the others in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All of the above-named actors, plus pretty much every other hero from the MCU, will face off against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War. Let’s hope the super blockbuster will be the Marvel Studios family’s ultimate thank you to those of us who can’t wait to watch it.