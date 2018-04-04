Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Promote Their Brands in New Ways

by SOTH Team

Sex and the City alumni and fellow Hamptonites Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are making headlines this week for largely the same reason; both women are taking big steps to promote their individual brands.

For Parker, her focus has been on her footwear brand SJP Collection. Her New York City pop-up reopened on Monday, April 2 after a long winter hiatus. On opening day, she was at the store for more than just a photo opportunity; she was there to work the sales floor. She ran around the store grabbing shoe sizes, got down on her hands and knees to help women try on different styles and approached each new customer with a friendly greeting right out of a luxury retail handbook. Being the celebrity face of the brand, she even offered to sign any heels purchased from the collection.

The uncanny scene must have been shocking for Shelter Islander Andy Cohen, who stopped by to give Parker a big hug and lots of well-wishes for the shoe store’s success. This time around, there’s no closing date in sight, with Parker telling her Instagram followers, “The store’s open until further notice!”

For Nixon, her focus is on branding herself as a serious contender for New York Governor. After announcing her campaign on March 19, she finally agreed to do her first television interview, appearing on The Wendy Williams Show on April 4.

This was a strange choice considering the show is known for its celebrity gossip, not politics, and Nixon is trying to ditch the “celebrity candidate” label. She addressed this issue during the show, saying, “People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race, but I have to say when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago he was a celebrity, because he was the son of Mario Cuomo.”

The most likely reason Nixon chose to talk to Wendy Williams has nothing to do with the show’s genre and everything to do with its demographic. She told Williams that her campaign needs support from African American women and described them as “the backbone of the Democratic Party.” Nixon went on to detail some of her major platform points, which include supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, legalizing marijuana, increasing public school funding, fixing the subway system and tightening gun control laws. Check out a clip from the interview below: