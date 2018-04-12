Shop ‘Til You Drop: Southampton Retail Stores Wake Up from Hibernation

by Stephanie Osmanski

Southampton Village has always had a reputation for excellent shopping, with a little something for everybody—from the quaint and quintessential Southampton Books for the literary worm in the family, to the chic and classic Club Monaco for the smart and elegant dresser. If you’re hankering for a new spot in town in which to focus your retail therapy, look no further than these amazing retail options, set to open soon.

Alice + Olivia is making the move from Jobs Lane to 70 Main Street, next to the clothing shop Intermix. Frequent Southampton shoppers will already know that A+O features an array of summery clothing in feminine and quirky prints. A+O shoppers never lose out on style, nor do they have to sacrifice fit. While the Jobs Lane location is currently closed for the season, A+O is poised to open back up in May and now that it will be situated in this prime location, shoppers can pick up all of their go-to summer Hamptons essentials without even walking down the whole of Main Street! 70 Main Street, Southampton 631-204-0164 aliceandolivia.com

Don’t fret, Southamptonites—Henry Lehr isn’t leaving, it’s just switching up locations. The fan-favorite high-end retail store—where you can find the edgiest and sharpest of cashmeres and denims, not to mention everything to fit your boho-chic needs—is making the move to 72 Main Street. As you may have guessed, this leaves a significant vacancy in its wake, but Dan’s Papers is told that an unnamed Australian cosmetic company will be replacing the old Henry Lehr. Can you say moisturizer, under eye creams, and spot treatments galore?! 72 Main Street, Southampton

Looking for all the runner’s leggings and fashionable (yet efficient) sports bras your little heart desires? Then look no further than Bandier, which carries all the best athletic leisure designers like Fila, Dagne Dover, New Balance, Cotton Citizen, Beats by Dre, L’urv, Nike, Adidas, and Adidas by Stella McCartney. The upscale athleisure company is making a long-awaited return to Southampton after a successful year in its location next to Kendra Scott. 44 Main Street, Southampton. 631-488-4304, bandier.com

Tenet, which you may remember from its flagship location at 91 Main Street, is set to reopen its concept store soon. Shoppers at Tenet will never find themselves at a glamorous Hamptons party without the appropriate outfit to wear, nor without an iconic Acne leather jacket. Tenet has everything, from the standard—yet standout—cocktail dress, to the perfectly tailored jeans and flowy blouses. 95 Main Street, Southampton 631-377-3981, tenetshop.com

Calling all people with green thumbs! Ovando, a New York–based flower shop that features the most striking and avant-garde floral arrangements for all sorts of occasions, will reopen its Southampton location. Ovando has been known to outfit the extravagant, such as weddings, upscale company events, fashion runways, private events and more with their array of striking botanicals. 52 Hampton Road, Southampton 631-287-2100, ovandony.com

Keep your eyes peeled for the new stores to come, as well as the various pop-up shops that will likely start sprouting up around Memorial Day throughout Southampton. With a mix of classic Southampton staples and newly inducted shops, summer shopping this season is sure to be a fun and exciting experience.