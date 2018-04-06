Showtime’s Montauk-Set Drama ‘The Affair’ Season 4 Airs June 17

by SOTH Team

Showtime has finally offered up some new info for Season 4 of its popular Montauk-set series The Affair, including a teaser, poster art (see bottom of page) and new cast members. The show retuns on Sunday, June 17.

“Season four finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Rose Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began,” Showtime says in their April 4 announcement. “Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good–with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.”

Despite concerns to the contrary, The Affair Season 4 trailer confirms that Montauk will continue to feature heavily in its tableau of locations. Watch the teaser trailer below to see Alison on a local beach, Helen in what appears to be her vacation home overlooking the water, and Cole glistening away in an outdoor shower and brooding by a beach fire, maybe on Fort Pond Bay? It also concludes with a long shot of a boat tooling along in the sea. Where else could that be but Montauk?

The prime suspect in the #WhoBitBeyonce scandal—which is another story—Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball, Alien vs. Predator) joins season four as Janelle, the tough-as-nails principal of a charter school where Noah now teaches. Ramon Rodriguez (Gang Related, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen) also guest stars as Alison’s new love interest Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA.

Additional Season 4 guest stars include Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Christopher Meyer (The Fosters), Amy Irving (Yentl) and Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries).

The Affair Season 3 wasn’t our favorite—read our final thoughts here—but we’re glad to watch the series for another summer of romance, acrimony and bad decisions.