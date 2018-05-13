Hamptons Epicure: A 2018 Guide to East End Farmers Markets

If you’re making Mom a special brunch or dinner this Sunday, remember—there’s nothing better than fresh ingredients and nothing fresher than the local ingredients you’ll find in our East End farmstands and farmers markets.

Sylvester Manor’s popular farmstand on Shelter Island opens this Saturday, May 12—look for green garlic, spring onions and other tonics. Dale & Bette’s farmstand, right next to Bay Burger in Sag Harbor, never really closes. Right now they’re offering eggs and pre-washed bags of baby arugula, baby kale, baby mustard greens and their famous spring mesclun mix.

The Friday night farmers market at the Hayground School in Bridgehampton will not be back this season, and will certainly be missed, but I’ve listed below 10 other farmers markets that are going strong.

The markets offer what’s in season right now: asparagus, bamboo shoots, beets, chard, bluefish, chives, clams, flounder, garlic mustard, kelp, lamb’s quarters, lettuce, mackerel, mint, new potatoes, pea shoots, radishes, rhubarb, rosemary, sage, scallions, weakfish; as well as year-round local products such as carrots, cheeses, chicken, cider, dried beans, duck, fish, ginger, honey, meats, potatoes, sea scallops and wheat berries,

Very soon they’ll have early raspberries, garlic scapes, squash blossoms, strawberries and more. Enjoy!

SOUTH FORK

East Hampton Farmers Market

136 North Main Street

Fridays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

May 18–September 7

Flanders Farm Fresh Youth Farmers Market

655 Flanders Road

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

July 7–October 20

Hampton Bays Farmers Market

165 Ponquogue Avenue

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend–Labor Day weekend

Montauk Farmers Market

Village Green, Center of Town

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thursdays, June 7–September 13

Fridays, September 21 & September 28

Saturday, October 6 & Sunday, October 7

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Bay and Burke Streets

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

May 19–October 27

Southampton Farmers Market

25 Jobs Lane

Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

May 27–October 7

Springs Farmers Market

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs-Fireplace Road

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

May 19 to October 27

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Village Green

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

May 19–November

NORTH FORK

Greenport Farmers Market

1405 Moores Lane

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

June 23–October 27

Shelter Island Farmers Market

16 South Ferry Road

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

May 26–September 1

While here, take a free tour of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s expansion projects.