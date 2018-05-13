Hampton Eats

Hamptons Epicure: A 2018 Guide to East End Farmers Markets

Find fresh local produce at Hamptons and North Fork farmstands and farmers markets.

Stacy Dermont May 13, 2018
Sag Harbor Farmers Market offerings
Stacy Dermont

If you’re making Mom a special brunch or dinner this Sunday, remember—there’s nothing better than fresh ingredients and nothing fresher than the local ingredients you’ll find in our East End farmstands and farmers markets.

Sylvester Manor’s popular farmstand on Shelter Island opens this Saturday, May 12—look for green garlic, spring onions and other tonics. Dale & Bette’s farmstand, right next to Bay Burger in Sag Harbor, never really closes. Right now they’re offering eggs and pre-washed bags of baby arugula, baby kale, baby mustard greens and their famous spring mesclun mix.

The Friday night farmers market at the Hayground School in Bridgehampton will not be back this season, and will certainly be missed, but I’ve listed below 10 other farmers markets that are going strong.

The markets offer what’s in season right now: asparagus, bamboo shoots, beets, chard, bluefish, chives, clams, flounder, garlic mustard, kelp, lamb’s quarters, lettuce, mackerel, mint, new potatoes, pea shoots, radishes, rhubarb, rosemary, sage, scallions, weakfish; as well as year-round local products such as carrots, cheeses, chicken, cider, dried beans, duck, fish, ginger, honey, meats, potatoes, sea scallops and wheat berries,

Very soon they’ll have early raspberries, garlic scapes, squash blossoms, strawberries and more. Enjoy!

SOUTH FORK

East Hampton Farmers Market
136 North Main Street
Fridays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
May 18–September 7

Flanders Farm Fresh Youth Farmers Market
655 Flanders Road
Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
July 7–October 20

Hampton Bays Farmers Market
165 Ponquogue Avenue
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Memorial Day weekend–Labor Day weekend

Montauk Farmers Market
Village Green, Center of Town
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Thursdays, June 7–September 13
Fridays, September 21 & September 28
Saturday, October 6 & Sunday, October 7

Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Bay and Burke Streets
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
May 19–October 27

Southampton Farmers Market
25 Jobs Lane
Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
May 27–October 7

Springs Farmers Market
Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs-Fireplace Road
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
May 19 to October 27

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Village Green
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
May 19–November

NORTH FORK

 

Greenport Farmers Market
1405 Moores Lane
Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
June 23–October 27

Shelter Island Farmers Market
16 South Ferry Road
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
May 26–September 1

While here, take a free tour of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s expansion projects.

