Rosé Soirée Countdown: Domenica Pugliese of Pugliese Vineyards

The name of the tasting room manager at Pugliese Vineyards in Cutchogue might ring a bell. Domenica Pugliese is a member of the second generation of her family to work at the North Fork vineyard. Thanks to its charming location in Cutchogue, Pugliese Vineyards is known as “the winery in the hollow.” The property sports its own lake with a fountain and outdoor seating. Inside is a spacious tasting room and a cozy gift shop.

Established in 1980, Pugliese Vineyards now grows a variety of grapes, including Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Cabernet Franc, Zinfandel, Sangiovese, Gewurztraminer and Niagara, and transforms them into fine wines. At Pugliese, you will find many award-winning wines, including sparkling wines and ports.

Meet Domenica Pugliese’s brother, winemaker Peter Pugliese, and taste some of their wines at Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche on Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center.

Where are you from originally? How do memories of home continue to influence your work?

I’m from Flushing, New York. I grew up in a household where my father made wine religiously every year. He eventually purchased property in Cutchogue where he and my mother started Pugliese Vineyards.

What’s your earliest wine-related memory?

I was about 5 years old. One morning a truck came to our house in Flushing. There were wooden boxes filled with grapes. I remember my father dumping the grapes in a press and he was turning the handle and the juice began to flow.

Who inspired your work the most?

My parents—with their passion for both the vineyard and winemaking process.

When did you begin to truly appreciate wine?

In my early 20s.

What would say when making your Toast to Summer 2018?

“Let us make a toast to Health and Happiness!”

Dan’s Rosé Soirée presented by Porsche is Sunday, May 27 at the Southampton Arts Center. GA tickets are $140. VIP tickets are $190 and include event entry from 5 to 8 p.m. PLUS access to the Rosé After Dark VIP After Party Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel, from 8 to 10 p.m. For tickets and more information about all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

