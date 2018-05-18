East End Kids Event Highlights: May 18–19, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week, May 18–19.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paws in the Park

May 19, 11 a.m.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation hosts its second annual fundraising dog walk and picnic. All are welcome to come for a day of family fun, lots of goodie bags, live music performed by New Life Crisis, food trucks, local vendor stalls and a doggie fashion show. Pre-registration is $20 minimum per dog and $25 the day of.

Red Creek Park, 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Movie Night: Wonder

May 18, 4 p.m.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. It’s a a great film for the whole family. Free.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Free Family Movie Night: Cars 3

May 18, 8 p.m.

Summer Movie Nights at South Bay Bible Church kicks off with Cars 3. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen struggles to remain a contender in the sport that he loves. Open seating begins at 7:30 p.m.; please bring your own lawn chairs and/or picnic blankets. If it rains, the screening is moved under a large tent. All movie enthusiasts are welcome to attend.

South Bay Bible Church, 578 Montauk Highway, East Moriches. 631-909-8241, southbaychurchli.org

Record Your Sag Harbor Story

May 19, noon–5 p.m.

As part of the Sag Harbor Cultural District’s Cultural Heritage Weekend, the library is setting up a recording studio inspired by StoryCorps as heard on NPR. Anyone of any age with a Sag Harbor story to tell is encouraged to sign up for a recording session with a friend who will “interview” you to bring out the details of your story. Recordings will be archived at John Jermain, and made available to the public on our website. Prior registration is required. Free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Whimsy @ The Children’s Museum

May 19, 5–7 p.m.

Parents and children are invited to an artists’ reception to celebrate the opening of Whimsy @ the Children’s Museum. Curated by Kimberly Goff of the Elaine Benson Gallery, Whimsy features an incredible collection of work from seven extraordinary East End artists. The art is sure to is spark the imagination of children of all ages. $12 admission.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 , cmee.org