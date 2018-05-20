Dan Rattiner's Stories

Glass Ceiling Shatters: #MeToo Changes Office Paradigm

From a glass ceiling perspective, #MeToo Firings even the score between men and women.

Dan Rattiner May 20, 2018
office sexual harassment
Katarzyna Białasiewicz

The #MeToo movement is going to have an amazing unexpected result. The glass ceiling concept will end. Quickly.

Before #MeToo, an employer might quietly think that, because of childbearing and child-raising considerations, a woman might be more likely to leave a business prematurely and thus should not be considered for a high-level position. They’d hire a man.

It was the old hunter vs. nurturer argument.

But now with #MeToo, things change. The possibility now exists that a man angling to get a high-level position at a large corporation might be suddenly snatched into resigning because he can’t keep his hands to himself.

He’s shamed and gone. From a glass ceiling perspective, this evens the score.

So who should replace New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman? He was very effective in his work. Another talented man? No, maybe a talented woman.

That’s not going to happen to her. Better if a woman.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

FBI IRS phone scam
May 19, 2018
55

FBI Comes Calling: Tax Return Phone Scam Reaches the Hamptons

Statue of Liberty cartoon by Dan Rattiner
May 18, 2018
77

The Big Loss: Things I Never Thought Would Happen in America

Tate's cookies cartoon by Mickey Paraskevas
May 17, 2018
189

Kathleen King’s Story: From a Farmstand to a Half-Billion Dollar Business

#MeToo men, Clockwise from top left: Tom Brokaw, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Mario Batali
May 13, 2018
273

I Get It: What Happens to the #MeToo Men Next?