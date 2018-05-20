Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ Receives National Tour

Well parrotheads, we’ve got good news, and we’ve got bad news. On the positive side, a national tour of Hamptonite Jimmy Buffett‘s Broadway jukebox musical Escape to Margaritaville has been announced. On the negative side, the musical did not get nominated for any 2018 Tony Awards.

The director of Escape to Margaritaville, Frank Marshall, announced the first national tour date via Twitter on Thursday, May 17. The tour kicks off at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center in October 2019. No other venues are known at this time, but Marshall assured fans that more dates will be revealed in the next few months.

A very exciting day as we announced the nationwide tour of Broadway’s ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will be kicking off in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, RI. More cities to be announced in the coming months, so keep your Fins Up! @buffettmusical @jimmybuffett pic.twitter.com/jmE0UvdiFK — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) May 18, 2018

Despite the musical’s success and upcoming tour, it went completely overlooked for a Tony nomination. Lead actor Paul Alexander Nolan was eligible for a nomination, but was left out on a technicality. He didn’t receive a nomination, because he was the fifth actor eligible in a category that could only accommodate four nominees. Playbill explains this saying, “Nominators only determine five nominees for the performance categories if there are at least seven eligible candidates. As there were only five eligible nominees, four were chosen.”

Even though Margaritaville is not in the running for a Tony Award, a lovely video preview was created for it on the official YouTube channel for the 2018 awards ceremony, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. on June 10. Watch the video below.

Escape to Margaritaville runs at the Marquis Theatre until November 18, 2018. To preview the classic Buffett songs found in the musical, check out the official cast recording, available now on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.