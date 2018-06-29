Alec Baldwin Calls on Public to Support Mueller Investigation

It’s no secret that Amityville-born Hamptonite Alec Baldwin has major issues with President Donald Trump’s long journey to (and within) the Oval Office.

From his scathing impression on Saturday Night Live to multiple Twitter feuds with the President, Baldwin has made his opposition to the president quite clear.

Now he’s offering an open invitation for the American people to take action.

In a brand-new op-ed video with digital news company Mic.com, Baldwin warns that Trump and his staff are attempting to cover up “mounting evidence of criminal activity” involving collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

As special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s possible conspiracy continues, Baldwin is speaking out to make sure the public stays informed regarding the investigation and the President’s attempts to shut it down.

He shares Mueller’s findings on members of Trump’s campaign, explaining how the investigation has led to more than 20 indictments so far, including deputy Campaign Manager Rick Gates, Campaign Foreign Policy Advisor George Papadopoulos, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

Manafort was actually sent to jail earlier this month to await his trial for foreign lobbying charges. He could not be kept on house arrest any longer due to evidence of witness tampering.

In the video, Baldwin also mentions a tweet from the president claiming to have “absolute power” to pardon himself should he be found guilty of collusion. The actor compares statements like this to those of a king or a dictator, “not the president of the United States.”

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Baldwin encourages viewers to text “ACT” to 21333 for updates and actions they can take to stand up to Trump and protect the investigation.

He also advocates for a new campaign dedicated to notifying Americans about the Russia investigation, TrumpCrimesWatch.org, launched on Thursday by several leading progressive organizations.

Baldwin describes the current situation as an “all-hands-on-deck moment” and invites everyone to join him in his mission to uncover the truth.