Start the Party at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Liquor Stores

It’s prime time for summer partying and entertaining on the East End! July 4 falls on a Wednesday this year, so 2018 really gets to have two Independence Day weekends this season—and that means a lot of wine and liquor store shopping.
If you’re planning to stock up on booze locally, you might want to visit one of Dan’s Best of the Best liquor store winners in the Hamptons or North Fork.
These local shops won titles under the Liquor Store category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers. Any one of them would be a great bet for all your wine and spirits needs.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Park Place Wines & Liquors
84 Park Place, East Hampton
631-324-2622, parkplacewines.com
Gold
Bottle Hampton
850 County Road 39, Southampton
631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com
Silver
Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors
460 County Road 111, Manorville
631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com
Bronze
Wines by Morrell
74 Montauk Highway #5, East Hampton
631-324-1230
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Wines by Nature
5768 Route 25A, Wading River
631-886-2800, winesbynatureny.com
Gold
Greenport Wines & Spirits
123 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-6701, greenportwinesandspirits.com
Silver
Wine Mart Fine Wine & Spirits
757 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-208-8231, wine-mart-fine-wine-spirits.business.site
Bronze
Michael’s Wines & Liquors
802 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-7410, michaelsliquors.com