Start the Party at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Liquor Stores

It’s prime time for summer partying and entertaining on the East End! July 4 falls on a Wednesday this year, so 2018 really gets to have two Independence Day weekends this season—and that means a lot of wine and liquor store shopping.

RELATED: Where to Find a Good Martini on the East End: Try Dan’s Best Cocktails

If you’re planning to stock up on booze locally, you might want to visit one of Dan’s Best of the Best liquor store winners in the Hamptons or North Fork.

These local shops won titles under the Liquor Store category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers. Any one of them would be a great bet for all your wine and spirits needs.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Park Place Wines & Liquors

84 Park Place, East Hampton

631-324-2622, parkplacewines.com

Gold

Bottle Hampton

850 County Road 39, Southampton

631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Silver

Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors

460 County Road 111, Manorville

631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Bronze

Wines by Morrell

74 Montauk Highway #5, East Hampton

631-324-1230

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Wines by Nature

5768 Route 25A, Wading River

631-886-2800, winesbynatureny.com

Gold

Greenport Wines & Spirits

123 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-6701, greenportwinesandspirits.com

Silver

Wine Mart Fine Wine & Spirits

757 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-208-8231, wine-mart-fine-wine-spirits.business.site

Bronze

Michael’s Wines & Liquors

802 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-7410, michaelsliquors.com