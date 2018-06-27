Blog Du JourDan's North Fork

Start the Party at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Liquor Stores

It's prime time for summer partying and entertaining on the East End!

Dan's Best of the Best June 27, 2018
Shop at a Dan's Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork liquor store
Iakov Filimonov/123RF

It’s prime time for summer partying and entertaining on the East End! July 4 falls on a Wednesday this year, so 2018 really gets to have two Independence Day weekends this season—and that means a lot of wine and liquor store shopping.

RELATED: Where to Find a Good Martini on the East End: Try Dan’s Best Cocktails

If you’re planning to stock up on booze locally, you might want to visit one of Dan’s Best of the Best liquor store winners in the Hamptons or North Fork.

These local shops won titles under the Liquor Store category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers. Any one of them would be a great bet for all your wine and spirits needs.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Park Place Wines & Liquors
84 Park Place, East Hampton
631-324-2622, parkplacewines.com

Gold
Bottle Hampton
850 County Road 39, Southampton
631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Silver
Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors
460 County Road 111, Manorville
631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Bronze
Wines by Morrell
74 Montauk Highway #5, East Hampton
631-324-1230

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Wines by Nature
5768 Route 25A, Wading River
631-886-2800, winesbynatureny.com

Gold
Greenport Wines & Spirits
123 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-6701, greenportwinesandspirits.com

Silver
Wine Mart Fine Wine & Spirits
757 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-208-8231, wine-mart-fine-wine-spirits.business.site

Bronze
Michael’s Wines & Liquors
802 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-7410, michaelsliquors.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

"Joe Knows Fish" book cover
June 27, 2018
78

Citarella’s Joe Gurrera Releases ‘Joe Knows Fish’ Cookbook

June 27, 2018
0

Prepare to Fall in Love with a Shelter Island Gothic Cottage

Keith Sonnier "Schmoo"
June 27, 2018
86

Keith Sonnier’s Five-Decade Career on View at Parrish Art Museum

Andy Grammer, Photo: Joseph Llanes, Courtesy WHBPAC
June 27, 2018
51

Andy Grammer Pops into WHBPAC Friday, June 29