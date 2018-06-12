Golfing at Shinnecock Hills Before the 2018 U.S Open

The crew from NoLayingUp.com, Soly and D.J., recently released a video of their visit to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of this week’s 2018 U.S. Open Championship in Southampton, June 11–17. They were “blown away by what’s changed and what remains great” about the course and venue.

Watch to see how the course was updated for the USGA’s big event, and see why all this traffic is clogging the roads. It turns out—as if you didn’t know—we’ve got some world class golf links right here in the Hamptons!

