Videos

Golfing at Shinnecock Hills Before the 2018 U.S Open

No Laying Up visits the course and sees what's changed for the USGA's big event.

No Laying Up June 12, 2018

The crew from NoLayingUp.com, Soly and D.J., recently released a video of their visit to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club ahead of this week’s 2018 U.S. Open Championship in Southampton, June 11–17. They were “blown away by what’s changed and what remains great” about the course and venue.

RELATED: Golf Terms to Know for the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Watch to see how the course was updated for the USGA’s big event, and see why all this traffic is clogging the roads. It turns out—as if you didn’t know—we’ve got some world class golf links right here in the Hamptons!

The guys also chronicled their day on the No Laying Up podcast, which can be heard here.

Watch more golf, analysis and related videos on their YouTube channel.

