The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, ARF, is heading into its 2026 season with a full calendar of community events designed to bring people and pets together — and to keep its rescue and adoption work moving at full strength across the East End.

From spring through fall, the organization will roll out four major events that blend fundraising, outreach, and adoption support, all anchored in ARF’s broader mission to rescue cats and dogs, provide medical care, and help them find permanent homes.

Executive Director Kimberly Nichols says the season is as much about community connection as it is about fundraising.

Pet Celebration Day

“Pet Celebration Day is part of our community giving challenge,” Nichols said. “We have a donor who adored his dog Chipper, and he’s doing a $50,000 challenge match in his honor. He actually comes and sits in the lobby and watches the adoptions happen. He’s usually in tears — it’s the most beautiful thing.”

For Nichols, the day functions as a kind of homecoming for adopted animals.

“It’s basically our alumni weekend,” she said. “People who have adopted come back and visit. For staff and myself, it’s so much fun. You get to see the dogs we take such great care of thriving with their families. It’s incredible.”

This year’s Pet Celebration Day will feature more than 20 vendors, along with food trucks, music, crafts, adoption opportunities, and hands-on services for pets, including free microchipping and low-cost vaccines.

“There’s face painting for kids, but also nail clipping, microchipping, vaccines — anything we can do to help give back to the community,” Nichols said.

Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m. ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

Rescues & Rosé

In June, ARF shifts into a more social gear with Rescues & Rosé on Friday, June 12 at Sí Sí Mediterranean. Originally created by ARF’s young professionals group, the event has quickly broadened its appeal.

“It was designed to bring in a younger crowd,” Nichols said. “But honestly, we had people from 21 to their late 80s last year. It was a really fun event — everyone just comes together.”

Held this year at East Hampton Point on the water, the evening pairs live DJ music, rosé, small bites, and a silent auction with adoptable animals on site.

“We’ll still have the adoption van there, so there’ll be plenty of our dogs running around,” Nichols said.

Friday, June 12, 6 p.m., Sí Sí Mediterranean, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

The Bow Wow Meow Ball

August brings ARF’s signature fundraiser, the Bow Wow Meow Ball on Saturday, Aug. 15. The evening takes place at the William P. Rayner Training Center at ARF Hamptons. and remains firmly centered on the animals themselves.

“It is very animal centric,” Nichols said. “There is a parade of animals, and they’re throughout the evening among the crowd. It’s an opportunity to understand that your donation is life changing for so many of these animals.”

The event also features rescue storytelling, live and silent auctions, dinner, and dancing, and will honor longtime board member and former president Lisa McCarthy with the Champion of Animals award.

“She’s an incredible woman,” Nichols said. “She knows so much about rescue and is very involved. She’s had rescue dogs throughout her life and is passionate about ARF.”

Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

The Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk

The season closes in October with one of ARF’s most popular traditions, the Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Mulford Farm.

“It starts at Mulford Farm and goes down to Main Beach — a mile each way,” Nichols said. “At Mulford Farm there are tons of vendors, contests like who looks the most like their dog, best dog smooch, and all kinds of fun things.”

She added that the atmosphere along the route has become part of the event’s charm.

“A lot of people set up stations in their driveways with water or treats for dogs and lemonade for people. It’s such a fun day,” she said.

Beyond the events themselves, Nichols emphasized that ARF’s work extends year-round through services like low-cost spay and neuter clinics, vaccines, behavioral training scholarships, and its Pet Food Pantry program.

“The reason we have all of these events, they’re all fundraisers that are essential for the operations of our but the real core of what we do is supporting this community,” Nichols said. “I would love people to know that we do low cost spay neuter clinics, we do low cost vaccines. We have training scholarships for those that are having issues with behavioral issues with their dogs, so that we can make sure that the families can stay intact, and we’re trying to do everything we can to support the local community. All of the food drives that we do go out to the local food pantries, so it’s on the shelves there to make sure people have easy access to cat and dog food. We depend on this community to keep us going, and so we give back every opportunity that we can.”

Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton