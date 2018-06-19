Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Goes Green with New Cannabis Collab

Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow‘s goop brand is getting into the cannabis game.

On June 9, the actress and entrepreneur celebrated her sold-out, third annual In Goop Health wellness summit at 3Labs in Culver City, California, Forbes reports. Some 365 guests attended the event in hopes of getting in on Paltrow’s stash of infinite wellness-wisdom.

At the summit, Paltrow announced the collaboration with MedMen medical marijuana dispensary and unveiled a specially designed goop wall for a new boutique in Venice, CA. Paltrow’s company will soon be working hand-in-hand with MedMen, the largest U.S.-based company in the cannabis industry since 2010.

MedMen currently has 13 U.S. locations in California, New York and Nevada, and was recently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange with a valuation of $1.65 billion dollars.

Goop, the modern lifestyle brand founded by Paltrow in 2008, caters to “six key pillars: Wellness, Travel, Food, Beauty, Style and Work” that aim to balance luxury with performance. That being said, the marijuana-based products she’s hocking are certainly going to light up the goop community.

Paltrow’s goop Lab in Brentwood, CA—home to a Clean Beauty apothecary, a curated fashion boutique and a fully stocked kitchen—will also offer MadMen products later this summer, according to Forbes.

The shop will be stocking Beboe’s Inspired Sativa Blend Vaporizer Pen, Papa & Barley’s Releaf CBD Patch, Kush Queen’s bath bombs, Défoncé Chocolatier’s matcha chocolate bar and Kikoko’s cannabis infused herbal teas. For those who can’t wait for the goop-approved good times, all of these products are currently available at MedMen stores.

Speaking on the collaboration, MedMen’s SVP of Corporate Communications Daniel Yi told Forbes, “It is a perfect partnership for us. Historically speaking the industry has been male dominated on both the consumer and business side, so it just makes sense. For Goop to be proactive in partnering with a cannabis brand—it only helps in eliminating the stigma. It’s a milestone.”

Yi added, “The way we talk about the plant as a product is not about getting high. It’s about a lifestyle and incorporating it into a wellness regime. It’s about giving people a healthier option and educating them.”

This notion certainly blends well with goop’s “curious, unbiased, open-minded and service-centric approach” to business and life in general, making the joint partnership a sure hit.

Locally, you can visit the goop pop-up at 4 Bay Street in Sag Harbor through September 3, however they will not be stocking any of the MedMen goodies. Buzzkill.