East End Fireworks Shows 2025

2 minute 07/01/2025
Celebrate July 4 with fireworks on the East End
Celebrate July 4 with fireworks on the East End

Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks Over Umbrella Beach and Cruise
Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Bring out your beach chairs and enjoy this sparkling event sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce featuring fireworks by Grucci. A Fireworks Cruise will begin at 6 p.m. if you prefer to watch from the water. It includes cocktails, apps, and live music.
Umbrella Beach, Montauk. montaukchamber.com/event/fireworks-cruise

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks
Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.
Get in the summer spirit at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, where fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
27 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0567, sagharboryc.com

