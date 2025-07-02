Red, White & Brews Heats Up July 5 with Food, Drinks & Friendly Competition

Join the fun at Dan’s Red, White & Brews July 5!

Celebrate America in style at Red, White & Brews presented by Wilmington Trust on Saturday, July 5th, an epic summer night of flowing wine, craft beers, cocktails, and star-spangled vibes. This high-energy event is the perfect way to keep the July 4th weekend going strong, bringing together food lovers, drink enthusiasts, and partygoers for a celebration as bold as the red, white, and blue.

Slip into your denim, cowboy boots, and best red, white, and “brew” gear and join us for the hottest event of the summer. Local wineries, top craft breweries, and premium spirit brands will be pouring all night long, offering guests a chance to sip, swirl, and sample their way through a world of flavor.

This year, things get even tastier with a new twist: a FreshDirect sponsored chef competition that adds a delicious layer of excitement to the evening. Talented chefs will showcase their signature dishes in a friendly battle for the FreshDirect Top Chef Award. And you, the guests, get to decide the winner. Sample each creation and vote for your favorite.

To celebrate the chefs even further, FreshDirect is curating a special “Chef’s Favorites” bag, filled with each competitor’s favorite herb, fruit, or snack. It’s a delicious way to take a piece of the event home with you.

With incredible food, overflowing drinks, live entertainment, and an exciting culinary showdown, Red, White & Brews is everything you want in a summer night out—and more. Whether you’re coming for the flavors, the fun, or the festive spirit, one thing’s for sure: this party will be the highlight of your holiday weekend.

Join us July 5 and raise a glass to good times, great tastes, and the red, white, and brew!

Tickets are available at DansTaste.com