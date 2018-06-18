Try These Hamptons Sports Summer Camps for Young Athletes

The arts and sciences are certainly important to the growth and development of a young, curious mind. But let’s not discount the benefits of sports.

There are, of course, the benefits associated with the physical activity. Group sports have the added benefit of improving social skills in kids and helping them work better in groups, which ultimately leads to more success in academics. So don’t let anyone tell you sports camps should come second to arts or sciences camps. Here are a few Hamptons sports summer camps you’ll be glad you checked out.

East Hampton Sports Camp @Sportime offers children between the ages of 3 and 13 an exciting program of sports, games, art and music. They’re committed to creating a happy and safe environment for all campers; a place where every kid can have fun, feel confident, make friends and create lifelong memories at their beautiful 23-acre campus featuring 33 Har-Tru tennis courts, two camp buildings, a heated outdoor pool with locker rooms, several large playing fields and outdoor basketball courts.

This camp also enjoys exclusive use of the Sportime multi-sport arena, a state-of-the-art, air-conditioned, multi-sport facility, which includes a regulation-size roller hockey rink, three full basketball courts, three competition volleyball courts and a snack bar. Activities at the multi-sport arena include soccer, basketball, volleyball, hockey, flag football, dodgeball and more. Baseball is played on the softball field just outside the arena.

Call 631-267-2267 or visit sportimeny.com for more info.

UK Elite Soccer is the premier provider of youth soccer training camps throughout the country and will be spending another summer on the East End. You’ll find a UK Elite camp in Sag Harbor and East Hampton with camps in July and August. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to relax and have fun with a soccer ball, or prepare yourself for a competitive fall soccer season, UK Elites internationally qualified staff will be able to provide it all. Time to put some Elite in your feet!

Join at ukelite.com.

Spend this summer learning and loving the world of horses at Jimenez Jumpers. Beginners learn the basics of horse care and riding, while intermediate and advanced riders increase their skills in riding and horsemanship. Hampton Classic horse showing opportunities are available to campers.

849 Hayground Road, Bridgehampton. 239-207-1664, jimenezjumpers.com.

Kids can learn to sail at Sail Montauk’s summer sailing camp. Safety first: Each boat is limited to 4-5 students with a certified instructor. Classes meet dockside each morning at the Montauk Yacht Club, where briefing and dockside instructions take place before the sailing and hands-on participation. Once comfortable handling their boats, students will fine tune their skills with racing and games.

For more info and to sign up, visit sailmontauk.com.

Southampton Camp and Club (SCC) offers an extraordinary day camp program, supplemented by a fantastic range of age-appropriate activities to appeal to every camper. The program provides a unique blend of athletics, aquatics and creative and performing arts in a safe, warm, nurturing and fun environment. In partnership with Cliff Drysdale Tennis, SCC provides members and campers with the best possible tennis experience.

With an internationally qualified team of coaches, each session is specifically tailored to the abilities of the player and focuses on building skills and improving play. From private lessons to clinics, the quality of instruction and the experience you receive is second to none. And with daily round-trip transportation (Westhampton–Bridgehampton), healthy snacks and lunch included in tuition, SCC offers the perfect program for every camper.

Call 631-488-4700 or visit southamptoncc.com for more information.

Hampton Country Sports Academy (HCSA) provides boys and girls 7-11 years old who are interested in an athletics-focused program the opportunity to participate in the “best of both worlds”—a sports-camp experience in the morning, combined with afternoon electives and swimming. Basketball, baseball, soccer and flag football form the core sports of HCSA with lacrosse and FAST Fundamentals Training (hand-eye coordination, speed, agility, balance, etc) integrated as well.

Campers participate in a rotation of two sports each day with a balanced combination of intensive instruction and structured gameplay, including organized sports leagues where campers play on different teams complete with coaches, referees, league standings and playoffs! Campers interested in receiving tennis instruction can participate in an Afternoon Tennis Clinic (separate from the Sports Academy) from 1 p.m.–2:30 p.m. at a nearby partner tennis club.

191 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-537-1770, hamptoncountrydaycamp.com.

Celebrating its 16th season, Hamptons Baseball Camp (HBC) offers a fun, positive environment for children to learn and improve their skills while just playing. HBC’s camps are learning environments for children of all experience levels, ages 5 to 13. They emphasize player development, sportsmanship and teamwork in a safe, fun and positive environment. HBC was voted Dan’s Best of the Best Summer Camp in 2016 and 2017.

36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill. 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com.

Join Super Soccer Stars for Mini Camp through August, at the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE). Super Soccer Stars classes are based on age-specific curricula created by a combination of early childhood, soccer and behavioral specialists to guarantee that each child is learning and having a blast from the moment the whistle blows. Each day will feature 2.5 hours of soccer, arts and crafts, and a snack.

Also at CMEE, Kick & Play, running throughout August, is a fun-filled movement program designed for parents and toddlers to explore the world of physical activity with pre-soccer skills. Kick & Play classes are structured so that toddlers and caregivers can establish a friendly routine working together in a group setting, listening to directions and engaging in exciting movement and pre-soccer activities.

For a full schedule of these camps, and all of CMEE’s other great camps, call 631-537-8250 or visit cmee.org. 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.

