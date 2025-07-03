Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, July 3-13, 2025

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy exciting live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, July 3-13, 2025.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Independence Day Weekend Supper Club

Thursday-Saturday, July 3-5, 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Loki, Griffin, and DJ Sik all weekend long at The Southampton Social Club! Reservations are required.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Hugel at The Surf Lodge

Friday, July 4, 4 p.m.

Get down to the sounds of this French DJ and remixer in the hip atmosphere of The Surf Lodge! General admission, deck table, and beach tables are available.

183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-483-5045, thesurflodge.com

Jettykoon

Friday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of this acoustic groove rock band in the new outdoor beer garden at The Clubhouse! There is no cover. Call in advance for reservations.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Secret Sellebrity Society Band

Friday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Enjoy top-secret talent from NYC and The Hamptons, who will be providing an unforgettable night of music live at The Stephen Talkhouse! Tickets are $85.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Halsey House Gala

Saturday, July 5, 5:30 p.m.

Come for an evening of festivities at one of New York State’s oldest homes with live music, appetizers, drinks, a raw bar, and a silent auction hosted by Bill McCuddy.

249 South Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Red, White & Brews

Saturday, July 5, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this sparkling Dan’s Taste event presented by Wilmington Trust at The Southampton Arts Center! You’ll enjoy global reds and whites, craft brews, food from the finest chefs on The East End, a live DJ, and more! VIP guests will enjoy an exclusive afterparty.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, danstaste.com/events/red-white-brew

Marilyn Maye

Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Marilyn Maye, the “Super Singer” with 76 appearances on The Johnny Carson Show! She will be singing standards from The Hamptons Summer Songbook. Your $100 ticket includes a pre-show drink, light bites, and a meet-and-greet with Mae after the show!

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

An Evening of Jazz Guitar

Saturday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy live jazz guitar with world-renowned performers Julian Lage and Jorge Roeder at Guild Hall! Tickets begin at $25.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Piff the Magic Dragon

Sunday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss the comedy and magic of Piff, best known as The Loser of America’s Got Talent, who enjoyed a decade-long Las Vegas residency. Tickets begin at $87.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Sticks and Stones Comedy: Jordan Rock

Sunday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss hilarious comedy from Chris Rock’s younger brother live at The Southampton Cultural Center! General admission is $40. VIP and reserved seating are also available.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-4377, scc-arts.org

Hampton Jazzfest Free Outdoor Concert

Wednesday, July 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss free live jazz music on the lawn at The Hampton Library! Seating is first-come, first-served. Gates open at 4:30.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

MURMRR Presents Graham Nash

Thursday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Graham Nash, a founding member of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, live at Canoe Place! He will be performing your favorite hits from his 60-year career.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Deceived

On stage through July 20

Don’t miss your chance to catch this stage adaptation of the psychological thriller Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton! The cast stars just four actors. Tickets begin at $44.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, my.baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Village of Southampton Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Friday, July 4, 9 a.m.

Enjoy bands, civic organizations, and patriotic fun in the Village of Southampton. Register with your float or marching group online. A baby parade and live music are also part of the festivities. Fireworks begin at 7 p.m.

Downtown Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org

4th of July at Canoe Place

Friday, July 4, 11 a.m.

Enjoy the sounds of NYC’s DJ Renata Do Valle poolside all afternoon at Canoe Place! Bites, cocktails, and breezy views are all part of the afternoon fun. Get a Poolside Pass, stop by for brunch, or stay as a guest of the Inn.

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Ruschmeyer’s July 4th Pig Roast

Friday, July 4, noon

Don’t miss live music all day, à la carte cocktails, BBQ dining that includes a spit-roasted New York State Gloucester Old Spot pig, a raw bar, lawn games, bonfire, cornhole, Jenga contest, and more! The event is appropriate for the entire family.

161 2nd House Road, Montauk. 631-483-5154, ruschmeyers.com

Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks Over Umbrella Beach and Cruise

Friday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Bring out your beach chairs and enjoy this sparkling event sponsored by the Montauk Chamber of Commerce featuring fireworks by Grucci. A Fireworks Cruise will begin at 6 p.m. if you prefer to watch from the water. It includes cocktails, apps, and live music.

Umbrella Beach, Montauk. montaukchamber.com/event/fireworks-cruise

John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks

Saturday, July 5, 9:30 p.m.

Get in the summer spirit at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club, where fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

27 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0567, sagharboryc.com

Backyard Barbecue

Sunday, July 6, 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the best Kosher barbecue in the Hamptons with Chabad of the Hamptons! Adults are $65 and kiddos are $36. Reservations are strongly recommended.

13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

Hamptons Greek Festival

Thursday-Sunday, July 10-13, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss carnival rides, authentic Greek food and pastries, raffles, music, dancers, and more on the Grounds of The Dormition of The Virgin Mary Greek Church in Southampton. Free parking and valet parking are both available.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

Full Buck Moon Hike

Thursday, July 10, 9 p.m..

Enjoy this leisurely hike through open fields with SOFO! Registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-237-0282, sofo.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Fourth of July Weekend at Gurney’s

Thursday-Sunday, July 3-6

Enjoy a dazzling Fourth of July at Gurney’s with cocktails, bonfires, DJs, kids activities, fire pits, wellness activities, dive-in movies, and more!

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Hampton Vintage Market

Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss free admission, music, and upscale vintage antiques at The Montauk Second House Museum!

Hero Beach Club, Montauk. hamptonvintage.com

Plein Air Painting Class with Deborah Acquino

Wednesday, July 9, 5 p.m.

Enjoy relaxing plein air painting under the guidance of local artist Deborah Acquino! Tickets are $30, and supplies are provided.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

Thursday-Sunday, July 10-13, noon

Take part in this boutique, curated fine art fair designed for avid collectors and investors. Enjoy an intimate, casual setting and lots of upscale art. A VIP opening, luxury pavilion, and sculpture garden are also a part of the fun.

605 County Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

Luminocity Vernissage

Thursday, July 10, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss your first chance to peek at the works of The Luminosity Longhouse Summer Benefit Auction 2025! You’ll get a chance to celebrate the artists, enjoy live music, and sample catering from Hamptons Aristocrat.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Functional Relationships: Artist-Made Furniture

On view through July 13

Enjoy this presentation of furniture created by East End artists like Scott Bluedorn, John Chamberlain, and Liz Collins. Tickets are free.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-504-4603, guildhall.org

At Home with Rosalyn Drexler

On view through July 13

Enjoy the work of painter, sculptor, novelist, playwright, singer, and professional wrestler live at The Pollack Krasner House! The museum is open to the public on Thursday-Sunday afternoons in the summer.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, pkhouse.org/en/visit

The Ark

On view through September 1

Don’t miss the opening weekend of this exhibition at The Church, featuring animal sculptures by over 40 international artists. Sculpture installations will also be on view in the public garden. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Sean Scully: The Albee Barn, Montauk

On view through September 21

Enjoy the works of minimalist artist Sean Scully, ranging from 1981 to 2024. A month spent painting in the Ablee Barn in Montauk in 1982 allowed him to produce multi-paneled works on scraps of wood, which has been the artist’s signature ever since. The exhibition includes over 70 works.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

