This Independence Day, make memories with your family and friends while watching the night sky light up in a rainbow of colors. The North Fork has plenty of great opportunities to celebrate America with fireworks and parades.

Orient, June 30

Grucci provides fireworks for a fireworks spectacular over Orient Harbor at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday (rain date July 1) thanks to private donations from the community. It can be viewed from the Orient Harbor Fireworks Cruise, departing from Peconic Cruise Line (103 3rd Street, Greenport) at 7 p.m. and returning at 10:30 p.m. To find out more, visit orientfireworks.com and peconiccruiseline.com.

Riverhead, June 30 & July 5

The first Riverhead fireworks show is over Riverhead Raceway at 1797 Old Country Road on Saturday, June 30 at 9 p.m. The event includes a four-cylinder demo and a Big Wheel race for the kids. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. Visit riverheadraceway.com for details. The second event is hosted by the Riverhead Business District as a part of the Alive on 25 outdoor concert series, which takes place on Thursday, July 5 from 5–9:30 p.m. on Main Street. Fireworks can be seen over the Peconic Riverfront and Grangebel Park around 9:15 p.m. To learn more about Alive on 25, visit aliveon25.com.

Wading River, July 6

Fireworks light up the sky as a part of the Peconic Bay Medical Center Family Festival, which takes place July 4–7 from 6–10 p.m. at 6164 Route 25A, across from CVS. The fair features exciting rides, skill games and tasty treats. The light show begins at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Shelter Island, July 7

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presents its 61st annual fireworks show at Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 7 (rain date July 8). The Grucci fireworks spectacular begins between 8 and 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 877-893-2290.

Parades

In addition to a plethora of fireworks shows, the North Fork also features a few festive parades. Highlights include the Oysterponds Historical Society’s Heritage Day festival on July 1 from noon–3 p.m. featuring a parade starting at Orient’s Civil War Monument; the New Suffolk Parade on July 4 at 11 a.m., which marches from Tuthill Road to New Suffolk Beach; and the Southold Village Parade marching from Boisseau Avenue to the Southold American Legion on July 4 from noon–1 p.m.