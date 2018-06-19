Montauk Observatory Brings NASA to Guild Hall in East Hampton

The Montauk Observatory is hosting a pair of free lectures to illuminate the magic of space at Guild Hall in East Hampton (158 Main Street) next week. Two very distinguished guests, International Space Station Commander Randy Bresnik and his wife, NASA attorney Rebecca Bresnik Esq.

Randy Bresnik, a retired Marine Colonel and active NASA astronaut, will share highlights from his recent mission aboard the ISS. He’ll be presenting alongside his spouse, Rebecca Bresnik Esq., Associate Chief Counsel for International Matters at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and lead attorney for the ISS.

Audiences will get a chance to hear about Col. Bresnik’s most recent mission in December 2017, where he served as the Commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 53 and flight engineer for Expedition 52. Bresnik completed the two expeditions in 139 days, making 2,224 orbits of Earth and traveling 58,835,163 miles.

The first lecture, Space Exploration, will be held on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. Here, the Bresniks will discuss what it’s like to live and work in space, to be an astronaut in the ISS, its overall mission, the safety of the crew and mission objectives and successes.

They will also be discussing what’s involved on the ground and how they handle the complex challenges of the ISS. The space station comprises 22 participating member countries, and is one of the most ambitious international collaborations ever attempted. This event is suitable for guests 15 and older.

The second lecture, My Life as an Astronaut, will be held on Friday, June 29 at 2 p.m. and is intended for younger audiences. Kids will get a chance to meet an astronaut, find out how to become one and learn what it’s like to work for NASA. Col. Bresnik will share his experiences in space, answer questions and provide an opportunity to take a photo or get an autograph.

“The Bresniks are both remarkable people,” Montauk Observatory President Terry Bienstock says. “The opportunity for our residents and their kids to spend time with Randy and Rebecca will be something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

Tickets to both lectures are free, however previous registration is required.

For tickets, call the Guild Hall box office at 631-324-4050 or visit guildhall.org

Learn more about the Montauk Observatory at montaukobservatory.com.