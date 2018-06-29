On View Now at Hamptons and North Fork Art Galleries

In addition to mile after mile of world-class beaches, stunning sunrises and sunsets and breathtaking landscapes, the East End has more than its fair share of beautiful art. Much of it, from emerging and established artists alike, is on view at local galleries—stop in and see some of what fascinates.

Keyes Art blends the work of highly acclaimed artists from Bhutan and the U.S., including Amy Zerner and Bill Claps with their Asian-themed show, All That Glitters, one of the first group exhibitions of Bhutanese contemporary art in the United States. The work on view includes 25 paintings, presenting a rare opportunity for insight into the kingdom’s flourishing art scene, along with the common themes in the works by Claps and Zerner. Bhutan is a tiny Himalayan kingdom with a population of about 600,000 and has a storied artistic tradition. All That Glitters will be on display through June 30. 53 The Circle on Main Street, East Hampton. 917-509-1379.

MM Fine Art specializes in contemporary and 20th century painting, sculpture, drawing and photography of emerging, established and blue chip artists, in addition to offering advisory and appraisal services. The current exhibition, Contemporary Photography, closes July 1, but the gallery’s second annual Forum Gallery exhibition runs July 5–15. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Forged together by their collective backgrounds in the arts, Noted Gallery’s founders are pursuing the rare mission of representing local artists within a global community. Supporting newly appreciated works by masters of the Eastern Long Island art scene, the gallery aims to foster a space that celebrates the autonomy of the past renegade perspective, while recognizing the emerging voices of our current artistic community. The current exhibition, New York (Summer) School, ed. 01, features the work of Ben Wilson and Vincent Pepi—on view through July 2. 64 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 203-981-1342, notedgallery.com

An eclectic and informal gallery focusing on local artists, American glassblowers and world crafts, Romany Kramoris Gallery is a little piece of Greenwich Village in Sag Harbor. In addition to world-class art, the gallery features an impressive selection of new and out-of-print art books, stationary and other novelties. The current exhibition features the artwork of Isabel Pavão, Herbert August and Bob Rothstein, on display through July 5. 41 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2499, kramorisgallery.com

After a meticulous five-year restoration project, the Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio opens to the public July 6. The inaugural exhibitions comprise several galleries. The main studio room will present an introduction to the life and works of both Morans. Using state-of-the-art museum wizardry, the World of Moran will come alive with video, artifacts and, of course, art—from glorious oils by Thomas and Mary Nimmo Moran, early photographs, exotic original furnishings and textiles.

There will also be a small orientation theater and touch-screen overviews, all within the Moran’s impressive two-story high, light-filled painting room. In addition, a special exhibition, Acid & Ink: The Etchings of Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran, will cover the walls of the balcony and gallery space behind the main studio room. Selected from museums, libraries and private collectors, more than 50 original prints will create a visual record of the places the Morans loved most.

From the hills of New Jersey, the wilderness of the Delaware Water Gap, the monumental Rockies to East Hampton’s own Hook Pond, this is a rare opportunity to see these exceptional and beautifully detailed images. There will be a late 19th century etching press on display, along with an original Thomas Moran copper printing plate. 229 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0100, thomasmorantrust.org

Chase Edwards Contemporary, located in Bridgehampton, represents an impressive selection of local, national and key international artists. The program focuses on abstract and realist paintings along with photography and sculpture by mid-career, established artists as well as emerging new talents. Now though July 8, the gallery is showing the work of New York–based photographer Fran Gormley, exploring the shorelines of Kenya. Gormley is particularly interested in photography’s shifting relationship to painting and sculpture. Her focus is on capturing the dreamlike point at which reality becomes abstraction. Gormley’s one-of-a-kind large-scale photographs immortalize the hidden beauty in otherworldly landscapes from her unique perspective thousands of feet above the earth.

Beginning July 21 and running through August 4, the gallery will mount a new exhibition of Patti Grabel’s latest work, Causing a Stir, which will feature new photographic compositions, printed on both paper and glass, depicting wooden spoons, each with its own unique story. The narrative threads in each work embrace a variety of themes, including nourishment, sensuality, creative expression, aspirations and the liberating act of taking chances. 2462 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-604-2204, chaseedwardsgallery.com

The William Ris Gallery is owned and directed by Mary Cantone, who is dedicated to recognizing the importance of collecting original art and supporting artists. The Gallery exhibits an extensive selection of original contemporary works by East Coast artists, with a Long Island concentration. The gallery is currently celebrating its second anniversary on the North Fork with E S C A P E S, a group show featuring land and seascape art inspired by the East Coast, through July 8. Included are 30 works by prominent East Coast artists: Kelly Franké, Kurt Giehl, David Peikon, Jim Sabiston, Eileen Dawn Skretch, James Stewart and Amy Worth. Works range from realism to ethereal and abstract to illustrative.

Starting Saturday, July 14, William Ris will be showing Robert Oxnam Chinese Inspiration/North Fork Creation, a collection of sculpture, color photographs and ink painting, through August 12. 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Grenning Gallery has been a vital member of the Sag Harbor community since 1997. Dedicated to the revival of classical art, the gallery showcases artists whose works utilize traditional methods created by the great masters.

From color to composition, Grenning artists resurrect classical techniques in a contemporary fashion. The current exhibition, Neptune in Pisces, which runs through July 9, introduces art lovers to George H. Lewis, Amy Florence, Tina Orsolic Dalessio, Jeremy Lipking and Hilary McCarthy, along with fresh works by Nelson H. White, Stephen Hannock, Maryann Lucas and Ben Lussier. 17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Founded in 2017, VSOP Projects is a contemporary art gallery and project space with private gardens located in a historic Greenport Village home. The current exhibition, In Search Of, is on view through July 9. VSOP is deeply committed to active participation in the local arts and small business communities and sponsors artist-led educational and social initiatives, offering exhibition opportunities for local artists and youth and producing progressive arts programming benefitting the diverse populations on the North Fork.

In the ground floor VSOP Shop, a curated selection of design-driven home goods, furniture objects, and art pieces coalesce to create an unexpected shopping experience. VSOP’s year-round exhibition program serves as a platform for an international roster of emerging and established artists, designers and creative thinkers, to show their work in a challenging, playful and unconventional setting. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

RJD Gallery specializes in contemporary art with a focus on Magical Realism, Figurative Realism, Narrative Portraiture and Urban Landscape. The current exhibition, Secrets of the Twisted & Entwined, shows through July

15. 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

Now through July 15, the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum is showing Sea & Sky, a three-artist show featuring the work of East Enders Whitney Hansen, Scott Bluedorn and Paton Miller, East Enders all. 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org