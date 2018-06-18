What to Do

Southampton Historical Museum Offers Summer Walking Tours

Each tour will explore different locations and stories

Katherine Fucigna June 18, 2018
Conscience Point trailhead.
Brendan J. O'Reilly

Southampton Historical Museum has announced its Summer 2018 schedule of walking tours featuring some of the most beautiful and history-rich areas in Southampton Township.

Almost every Sunday of the summer, the Museum will host informative guided walking tours of a different area, including North Sea, Bridgehampton, Water Mill and, of course, Southampton Village.

Each tour will have a different theme such as “Founders Day,” “Local Bounty,” “140 Years by the Sea” and “Southampton Shores.” Stroll along the same scenic routes our forefathers once did and learn about their lives in the town before we knew it.

RSVP is required in some cases where space is limited, and tickets are $10 (free for members).

For full descriptions of walking tours and to RSVP, visit southamptonhistory.org or call 631-283-2494.

Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.
The Restoration of Our Lady of Poland
Our Lady of Poland, 35 Maple Street, Southampton

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m.
Local Bounty: Organic Mushroom & Natural Vegetable Production
720 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

St. Andrew’s Dune Church
St. Andrew’s Dune Church. Photo credit: Jennifer Meihofer

Sunday, July 15, 1 p.m.
Saint Andrew’s Dune Church, 140 Years By the Sea
12 Gin Lane, Southampton

Sunday, July 22, 11 a.m.
Southampton’s Historic Main Street
Southwest corner, Main & Nugent Streets (by Golden Pear)

Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.
Natural History of Conscience Point
Conscience Point Historic Site, North Sea Road, Southampton

The Watermill Center
The Watermill Center. Photo credit: Tom Kochie

Sunday, August 5, 12 p.m.
Watermill Center Tour of Buildings and Grounds
Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill

Sunday, August 12, 11 a.m.
Southampton Shores: A Neighborhood in Transition
Scott’s Landing Road, Southampton

Sunday, August 19, 2–5 p.m.
Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary
168 Hill Street, Southampton, NY

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

kids playing soccer Hamptons sports summer camps
June 18, 2018
60

Try These Hamptons Sports Summer Camps for Young Athletes

Susan Merrell at home with her with books in Sag Harbor
June 18, 2018
177

 My Hamptons: Susan Merrell – Writer, Teacher, Hiker

U.S. Open Hamptons Subway tunnel
June 18, 2018
80

Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of June 14–21, 2018

A page out of "Ali on Ali," Photo: Courtesy Workman
June 17, 2018
53

Book Review: ‘Ali on Ali’ by Hana Ali with Danny Peary