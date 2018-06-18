Southampton Historical Museum Offers Summer Walking Tours

Southampton Historical Museum has announced its Summer 2018 schedule of walking tours featuring some of the most beautiful and history-rich areas in Southampton Township.

Almost every Sunday of the summer, the Museum will host informative guided walking tours of a different area, including North Sea, Bridgehampton, Water Mill and, of course, Southampton Village.

Each tour will have a different theme such as “Founders Day,” “Local Bounty,” “140 Years by the Sea” and “Southampton Shores.” Stroll along the same scenic routes our forefathers once did and learn about their lives in the town before we knew it.

RSVP is required in some cases where space is limited, and tickets are $10 (free for members).

For full descriptions of walking tours and to RSVP, visit southamptonhistory.org or call 631-283-2494.

Sunday, July 1, 1 p.m.

The Restoration of Our Lady of Poland

Our Lady of Poland, 35 Maple Street, Southampton

Sunday, July 8, 11 a.m.

Local Bounty: Organic Mushroom & Natural Vegetable Production

720 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

Sunday, July 15, 1 p.m.

Saint Andrew’s Dune Church, 140 Years By the Sea

12 Gin Lane, Southampton

Sunday, July 22, 11 a.m.

Southampton’s Historic Main Street

Southwest corner, Main & Nugent Streets (by Golden Pear)

Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.

Natural History of Conscience Point

Conscience Point Historic Site, North Sea Road, Southampton

Sunday, August 5, 12 p.m.

Watermill Center Tour of Buildings and Grounds

Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill

Sunday, August 12, 11 a.m.

Southampton Shores: A Neighborhood in Transition

Scott’s Landing Road, Southampton

Sunday, August 19, 2–5 p.m.

Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary

168 Hill Street, Southampton, NY