Watch 2018 FIFA World Cup Final at Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Sports Bars

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is about to say do svidaniya in Russia this summer. France, Belgium, Croatia and England are the last contenders for the championship, with semi-final matches to be played July 10 and July 11 at 2 p.m. The two winning teams will then head to Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium to play in soccer’s biggest event on Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m.

Instead of flying all the way to Russia to catch the World Cup Final, why not watch at one of Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork sports bars and enjoy an afternoon bite and a beer?

HAMPTONS

Platinum

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Gold

Fellingham’s

17 Cameron Street, Southampton

631-283-9417, fellinghamsrestaurant.com

Silver

Buckley’s Inn Between

139 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-7197, buckleysinnbetween.com

Bronze

Mercado Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar

1970 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-237-1334, mercadony.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Digger’s Ales N’ Eats

58 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-3200, diggerspub.com

Gold

Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge

1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River

631-929-0508, philsrestaurant.com

Silver

The All Star

96 Main Road, Riverhead

631-904-0580, theallstar.com

Silver

O’Mally’s

44780 Route 48, Southold

631-765-2111, omallyssouthold.com

Bronze

Sophie’s

730 Main Bayview Road, Southold

631-765-5700