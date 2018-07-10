Watch 2018 FIFA World Cup Final at Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Sports Bars

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is about to say do svidaniya in Russia this summer. France, Belgium, Croatia and England are the last contenders for the championship, with semi-final matches to be played July 10 and July 11 at 2 p.m. The two winning teams will then head to Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium to play in soccer’s biggest event on Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m.
Instead of flying all the way to Russia to catch the World Cup Final, why not watch at one of Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork sports bars and enjoy an afternoon bite and a beer?
HAMPTONS
Platinum
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
Gold
Fellingham’s
17 Cameron Street, Southampton
631-283-9417, fellinghamsrestaurant.com
Silver
Buckley’s Inn Between
139 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-7197, buckleysinnbetween.com
Bronze
Mercado Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar
1970 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-237-1334, mercadony.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Digger’s Ales N’ Eats
58 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-3200, diggerspub.com
Gold
Phil’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge
1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River
631-929-0508, philsrestaurant.com
Silver
The All Star
96 Main Road, Riverhead
631-904-0580, theallstar.com
Silver
O’Mally’s
44780 Route 48, Southold
631-765-2111, omallyssouthold.com
Bronze
Sophie’s
730 Main Bayview Road, Southold
631-765-5700