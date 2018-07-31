Dining Features

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Countdown: ALL DAY @ Breakers Executive Chef Robert Sieber

Chow down on ALL DAY pork belly tacos all night long.

Stacy Dermont July 31, 2018
Chef Robert Sieber, Photo: Courtesy ALL Day @ Breakers
Chef Robert Sieber, Photo: Courtesy ALL Day @ Breakers

You can meet Cincinnatian Robert Sieber, Executive Chef of Montauk’s ALL DAY @ Breakers, and sample some of his work at Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta on Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club &Resort. This will be Sieber’s very first Dan’s Taste of Summer event experience. He says he’s “excited to meet some of the restaurants [staff] that I haven’t had been able to dine at [yet] and see what they’re up to this summer.” We invite Sieber—and you—to indulge in some cold drinks at Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta as well.

What ingredient do you treasure?
Cilantro, I can’t get enough of it. It’s this summer’s menu that has made me realize just how much I use it. I know it’s a love/hate ingredient for most people, but I try to use it to enhance, not overwhelm. Yuzu is my favorite flavor out there. I don’t use it as much, but if I see it on a menu I’m drawn to it.

Where are you from?
I’m originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, but have been living in the city for about five years now. Last summer was my first summer out in Montauk.

What’s your earliest food memory?
I didn’t grow up with a huge desire to become a chef. It was a passion that developed later in life. One of the things that I always cooked for myself though was “grandma’s eggs”—she took simple deli salami, chopped it up and scrambled it in eggs. Something I still eat to this day and have done variations on for different menus.

Who has inspired your career the most?
The first chef I ever worked for in Cincinnati, David Cook, taught me the fundamentals of cooking and working in a restaurant. He also developed my interest in Asian flavors. I still keep in contact with him and try to do events with him in Cincinnati as much as possible, constantly bouncing ideas and concepts off of him.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?
Risotto is, oddly enough, not my favorite to eat, but I just really enjoy cooking it. A chef taught me the history of making it and it’s something I continue to learn the nuances of it each time I prepare it.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?
Cooking is very hard work, plain and simple.

What’s your favorite beverage to take on an East End picnic?
I’m a beer guy. Out here in the summer, Montauk Brewing Company’s  Wave Chaser IPA always works, but I really enjoy a Tecate with a little hot sauce and lime.

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Oceanfront Fiesta is Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club & Resort. GA tickets are $125 for admission 7:30–10 p.m. Featuring celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine. VIP tickets are $175 and include After Party 10 p.m. to midnight. For info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

boy and girl at the beach with a kite. freedom, carefree childhood and hope. brother and sister together.
July 31, 2018
4

Enjoy Dan’s Kite Fly and More Sky-High Summer Fun

Peter Marino at Southampton Arts Center
July 30, 2018
114

Peter Marino to Open New Arts Foundation and Museum in Southampton

Gary Anderson standing next to a machine in his Anderson Tooling shop
July 30, 2018
24

Master Craftsman: Gary Anderson, Tool & Die Maker, Machinist, Fabricator

Gurneyâs Yacht Club & Resort
July 30, 2018
53

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Hits Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club & Resort on August 4