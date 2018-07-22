Protect Your Home with Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Pest Control Services

With National Rat Catcher’s Day coming up on July 22, you may remember one of the internet’s finer memes: Pizza Rat’s harrowing journey down a flight of New York City subway steps not only made its way to Twitter for a good laugh, but went viral—ending up on Conan, Colbert, CNN, Fox and in The New York Post.

Whether it’s NYC in a nutshell or just a slice of city life, maybe rodents are best left on the internet and out of the Hamptons.

Should rats, mice or other creepy crawlies insist upon plaguing your life in the country, it might be time to call a professional. And who better than Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork Pest Service providers, as chosen by Dan’s Papers readers in 2017.

Platinum

Twin Forks Pest Control

30 County Road 39A, Southampton

631-287-9020, twinforkspestcontrol.com

Platinum

Fox Tree Service

542 County Road 39, Southampton

631-283-6700, foxtreeservice.com

Gold

Nature’s Guardian Inc.

425 County Road 39A, Southampton

631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com

Silver

Suburban Exterminating

879 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown

631-287-3810, suburbanexterminating.com

Silver (North Fork)

North Shore Exterminating

8155 Route 25, Mattituck

631-298-8340, northshoreexterminators.com

Bronze

Nardy Pest Control Inc.

535 County Road, 39A, Southampton

631-324-7474, nardypest.com

Hall of Fame

East End Tick & Mosquito Control

214 North Sea Road Southamton

631-287-9700, tickcontrol.com