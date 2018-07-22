Protect Your Home with Dan’s Best Hamptons + North Fork Pest Control Services

With National Rat Catcher’s Day coming up on July 22, you may remember one of the internet’s finer memes: Pizza Rat’s harrowing journey down a flight of New York City subway steps not only made its way to Twitter for a good laugh, but went viral—ending up on Conan, Colbert, CNN, Fox and in The New York Post.
Whether it’s NYC in a nutshell or just a slice of city life, maybe rodents are best left on the internet and out of the Hamptons.
Should rats, mice or other creepy crawlies insist upon plaguing your life in the country, it might be time to call a professional. And who better than Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons or North Fork Pest Service providers, as chosen by Dan’s Papers readers in 2017.
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.
Platinum
Twin Forks Pest Control
30 County Road 39A, Southampton
631-287-9020, twinforkspestcontrol.com
Platinum
Fox Tree Service
542 County Road 39, Southampton
631-283-6700, foxtreeservice.com
Gold
Nature’s Guardian Inc.
425 County Road 39A, Southampton
631-204-1970, naturesguardianinc.com
Silver
Suburban Exterminating
879 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown
631-287-3810, suburbanexterminating.com
Silver (North Fork)
North Shore Exterminating
8155 Route 25, Mattituck
631-298-8340, northshoreexterminators.com
Bronze
Nardy Pest Control Inc.
535 County Road, 39A, Southampton
631-324-7474, nardypest.com
Hall of Fame
East End Tick & Mosquito Control
214 North Sea Road Southamton
631-287-9700, tickcontrol.com