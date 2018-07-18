Visit One of Dan’s Best East End Candy Stores on National Lollipop Day

July 20 is National Lollipop Day, among other things, which gives you the perfect excuse to entertain that syrupy craving you’ve been pushing off. Given that sugar on a stick is practically every child’s dream snack, lollipops have certainly withstood the test of time. From the doctor’s office to the barber shop, these classic candies can be found everywhere and seem to have been around forever.

Lollipops first appeared in 16th century Europe, but it’s possible that the lollipop’s core concept has been around since prehistoric times as a way to preserve nuts and berries in honey. In the U.S., lollipop-type candies were sold at medicine shops and confectionaries beginning in the 1860s. However, George Smith is credited for inventing the modern lollipop in 1908 and supposedly trademarked the name in 1931 after his favorite racing horse, Lolly Pops.

If you’re a sucker for a good old-fashioned sucker or prefer the more modern, high-end cake pop, check out some of these shops on the North Fork and in the Hamptons. These sugary havens won titles under the Candy Store category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Hampton Chocolate Factory

77 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

917-848-3817, hamptonchocolatefactory.com

Gold (tie)

Main Street Sweets

121 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5753

Gold (tie)

The Fudge Company

67 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Silver (tie)

Topiaire Candy Shop

51 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-287-3800, topiaireflowers.com

Silver (tie)

The Candied Anchor

87 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

Bronze

Dylan’s Candy Bar

52 Main Street East Hampton, NY

312-702-2247, dylanscandybar.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum (tie)

North Fork Chocolate Company

740 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Platinum (tie)

The Candyman

22350 Main Road, Orient

631-323-2675, orientcandyman.com

Gold

Sweet Indulgences

200 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-8250, greenportvillage.com

Silver

Love Lane Sweet Shoppe

125 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com

Bronze

Roger’s Frigate

99 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-474-8888, portjeffersonfrigate.com