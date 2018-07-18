Blog Du JourDan's North Fork

Visit One of Dan’s Best East End Candy Stores on National Lollipop Day

Indulge your sweet tooth on this national-ish holiday.

Katherine Fucigna July 18, 2018
A rainbow of cake pops (aka high-end lollipops), Photo: Ruth Black/123RF
July 20 is National Lollipop Day, among other things, which gives you the perfect excuse to entertain that syrupy craving you’ve been pushing off. Given that sugar on a stick is practically every child’s dream snack, lollipops have certainly withstood the test of time. From the doctor’s office to the barber shop, these classic candies can be found everywhere and seem to have been around forever.

Lollipops first appeared in 16th century Europe, but it’s possible that the lollipop’s core concept has been around since prehistoric times as a way to preserve nuts and berries in honey. In the U.S., lollipop-type candies were sold at medicine shops and confectionaries beginning in the 1860s. However, George Smith is credited for inventing the modern lollipop in 1908 and supposedly trademarked the name in 1931 after his favorite racing horse, Lolly Pops.

If you’re a sucker for a good old-fashioned sucker or prefer the more modern, high-end cake pop, check out some of these shops on the North Fork and in the Hamptons. These sugary havens won titles under the Candy Store category in our Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Hampton Chocolate Factory
77 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
917-848-3817, hamptonchocolatefactory.com

Gold (tie)
Main Street Sweets
121 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5753

Gold (tie)
The Fudge Company
67 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Silver (tie)
Topiaire Candy Shop
51 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-287-3800, topiaireflowers.com

Silver (tie)
The Candied Anchor
87 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

Bronze
Dylan’s Candy Bar
52 Main Street East Hampton, NY
312-702-2247, dylanscandybar.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum (tie)
North Fork Chocolate Company
740 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Platinum (tie)
The Candyman
22350 Main Road, Orient
631-323-2675, orientcandyman.com

Gold
Sweet Indulgences
200 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-8250, greenportvillage.com

Silver
Love Lane Sweet Shoppe
125 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com

Bronze
Roger’s Frigate
99 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-474-8888, portjeffersonfrigate.com

