Jean and Martin Shafiroff hosted a cocktail reception at their new waterfront home in Southampton on Saturday, June 30 to kick off Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s 60th Annual Summer Party.

Summer Party Honorees John Catsimatidis and Bruce Mosler, Junior Chair Caitlin Diebold O’Connell, and Hospital team Robert Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer; Steve Bernstein, Chief Development Officer; and Ken Wright; Chairman of Southampton Hospital Association, helped greet friends and supporters including Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, New York State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Greg Kelly and his wife Judith Grey, as well as Southampton Village Mayor Michael Irving and his wife Ellen Irving.

The woman who wrote the book on philanthropy—literally (see Successful Philanthropy)—Jean Shafiroff is known for her leadership in raising money for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. In 2010, 2011 and 2013 she served as the Summer Party Event Chair, which collectively raised more than $5 million. Midway through Saturday’s celebration, she described her passion for the hospital. She introduced Wright, who spoke before Chaloner and finally Dr. Darin Wiggins.

Other notable attendees including last year’s Summer Party honorees Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Lady Liliana and Lord William Cavendish, Melanie and John Wambold, Missy Hargrove, Randi Schatz, Laura and Jim Freidman, Byron Wien, Dr. William Gibbs, and Dr. Apostolos Tassiopoulos and his wife Yianna Tassiopoulos, Jane Scher and Dr. Gary Rombough, and Barbara and Richard Solomon. The assembled crowd mingled and enjoyed canapés while enjoying music performed by Alex Donner.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s 60th Annual Summer Party will include an elegant catered dinner from Lawrence Scott Events and music by Groove Society on Saturday, August 4 from 6:30–11 p.m. under air-conditioned tents in Southampton Village. Guests will have access to an array of fabulous silent auction items, and a raffle with a $25,000 cash prize. Table sponsorships begin at $7,500 and tickets are $500 per person.

The evening will benefit the hospital’s Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department, which is the sole provider of emergency care on the South Fork, treating more than 25,000 people annually.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is recognized by the NYS Department of Health as a provisional Level III adult trauma center, the first one on Long Island’s East End. This designation enables the Hospital to provide care to the most critically injured patients. During the summer season when the regional population swells, it is even more critically important that trauma care be accessible close by. Faster treatment for trauma patients can mean the difference between life and death, so support for this essential service is vital.

Find tickets and info at southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.