Jimmy Buffett Caddies at 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Chicago

Sag Harbor resident Jimmy Buffett is known to many as a laid-back, island-going, cheeseburger-eating (and giving) singer with a taste for Hawaiian shirts and tropical parrots. However, he took a trip to the not-so-exotic Windy City on Monday to help out a friend.

The “Margaritaville” singer was spotted caddying for Patricia Ehrhart during a practice round at the 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Chicago Golf Club on Monday.

Buffet posted two photos on Instagram that day with Ehrhart, showing his support as he shined her clubs and posed for a shot with her and her daughter.

Ehrhart was a semifinalist at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur and works as the travel and event manager for the Margaritaville Surf Team. Ehrhart’s three daughters are competitive surfers on the team for which Buffet is the obvious captain.

Ehrhart’s youngest daughter Scarlett, age 12, is the one pictured in Buffett’s post. His caption reads, “Our friend @pattyschremmer is competing in the Senior US Open tournament this weekend! Respect! We’re going to caddy this practice round. Her favorite manager @scarlettschremmer has a great swing to go along with her competitive surfing career!”

The posts come almost two weeks after Buffett’s Broadway show, Escape to Margaritaville, closed after about four months on stage, barely grossing even a third of its box office potential. His much-anticipated jukebox musical failed to garner any Tony nominations, and producers had to take out multiple loans to keep the show afloat.

However, there will be a national tour of the show beginning in 2019 with sold out performances in La Jolla and New Orleans.

Buffett isn’t letting the closing of his musical keep him from partying though. His Son of a Sailor tour starts on July 13 and goes until October 20. He’ll be traveling around the U.S. with an additional four shows at La Cigale in Paris.

