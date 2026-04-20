The Church in Sag Harbor is celebrating five years as a top local cultural institution with special programming this week. They also have an exciting spring and summer of events and activities planned, with more to come.

For anniversary weekend, The Church is inviting the community to join them for a host of fun events, starting with a chance to meet the team who makes it all happen with a “Get to Know Us” talk and gathering on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m., The Church is hosting award-winning author Lee Clay Johnson for an unforgettable night where literature and live bluegrass collide. Joined by his family of powerhouse musicians, Johnson will deliver a spellbinding performance blending soulful music with vivid readings from his brand new novel, Bloodline (Panamerica, April 2026). A Q&A with the author and musicians follows.

On Sunday, April 26 from 4–5:30 p.m., enjoy an evening of Sag Harbor History & Sea Shanties with East End native David Cataletto and the Bonac Shanty Crew — a perfect blend of art and Sag Harbor’s rich history to celebrate five years of The Church.

Finally on Sunday from 5–7:30 p.m., the weekend concludes with a Community Dinner to join with friends and neighbors to reflect on the wonderful moments shared as a community — and look ahead to many more. Dinner will be served family‑style on the studio floor and catered by a fantastic local purveyor (to be announced soon!). A cash bar will be available.

Of course the anniversary is just the beginning of what’s coming up. Take a look at what’s in store for spring and summer 2026 so far at The Church, including concerts, exhibitions, talks, workshops, film screenings, and wellness events.

This is a sneak peek. New dates and events will be added, so check Dan’s Summer Preview and follow The Church on Instagram at @thechurchsagharbor. Sign up for their newsletter and learn more at thechurchsagharbor.org.

The Church Summer 2026 Guide

A Thousand Words: Photography at The New Yorker

Through May 31

A photographic survey of cultural highlights from The New Yorker, featuring works by Avedon, Mark, Plachy, and others.

Nana Miyoshi, Prodigy Pianist Concert

Friday, April 17

A young Japanese piano virtuoso performs Bach, Beethoven, and more ahead of her Carnegie Hall debut.

Artist Talk with Martin Schoeller

Saturday, April 18

Globe-trotting photographer Martin Schoeller, known for portraits ranging from Robin Williams to Colin Kaepernick, discusses his work and career.

Bluegrass Songs & Stories from Bloodline with Lee Clay Johnson

Saturday, April 25

Award-winning writer Lee Clay Johnson weaves excerpts from his latest novel with live bluegrass music, connecting story and family musical heritage.

Amplifying Voices: Human Trafficking Awareness Panel Discussion

Sunday, May 3

A survivor of human trafficking joins professionals working in the field for a discussion focused on awareness, survivor advocacy, and actionable community response. In collaboration with HARLI.

Mother’s Day Sound Bath

Sunday, May 10

A restorative Mother’s Day sound bath with musician and healer Daniel Lauter.

Women Laughing Film Screening & Panel

Friday, May 15

A short film exploring women cartoonists of The New Yorker, followed by a conversation with the filmmakers.

Artist Francesco Zambello in Conversation with Sally Susman

Sunday, May 17

The Artistic Director of the Washington National Opera discusses the experience of relocating productions from the Kennedy Center, its longtime home since 1971.

Book Talk with Gayle Feldman, Author of Nothing Random

Saturday, May 23

Critically acclaimed author Gayle Feldman discusses her biography of Bennett Cerf, founder of Random House.

Summer Dinner Theater with Martha Wainwright & Inda Eaton

Saturday, June 6

The annual summer benefit returns with a solo performance by Martha Wainwright, paired with a festive cocktail hour featuring Inda Eaton.

This Land: Considering the American Landscape (Opening Reception)

Saturday, June 20

An exhibition featuring 19th-century landscape painting alongside contemporary works exploring the American landscape.

Collagraph Workshop with Nanette Carter

June 23–24

A hands-on workshop exploring collagraph printmaking techniques with acclaimed artist Nanette Carter.

Marie Howe Poetry Reading & Conversation

Thursday, June 25

A reading and interview with former New York State Poet Laureate Marie Howe, co-presented with the Steinbeck House.

Lucy Raven & Alan Ruiz Artist Talk

Sunday, June 28

In collaboration with Dia Bridgehampton, artists on view at the two institutions discuss their landscape-based artistic practices.

Knowledge Friday with Tom Freston

Friday, July 3

The legendary co-founder of MTV reminisces and signs his new memoir, Unplugged.

Artist Anastasia Samoylova in Conversation with Seph Rodney

Sunday, July 11

Photographer Anastasia Samoylova discusses her work examining the American landscape, including themes of labor, gentrification, and expansion.

Wellness Monday: Chakra Balancing with Lauren Aiyana

Monday, July 13

A guided energetic balancing session led by intuitive healer Lauren Aiyana.

Book Talk with Trent Preszler, Author of Evergreen: The Trees that Shaped America

Friday, July 17

Author Trent Preszler presents a sweeping natural history exploring the cultural and historical significance of trees.

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents: Rez Abbasi & Kiran Ahluwalia Quartet

Saturday, July 18

Guitarist Rez Abbasi and vocalist Kiran Ahluwalia bring together jazz, South Asian traditions, blues, R&B, and more in a dynamic performance.

Celebrating Creative of Color: Art Show & Book Talks

Saturday, August 1

A full-day celebration of art and community, co-organized with the Historic Black Beach Communities of Sag Harbor.

Knowledge Friday with Dr. Suzan “Sujay” Johnson Cook

Friday, August 7

Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom shares reflections on her life, public service, and current work in media.

Sons of Town Hall

Saturday, August 8

By popular request, the return of the acclaimed folk duo known for theatrical storytelling, humor, and richly crafted songs.

Wellness Monday with Soundlove

Monday, August 10

A sound bath experience paired with an exploration of botanical healing traditions.

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents: Trio Libre

Saturday, August 15

An energetic fusion of Afro-Latin rhythms, jazz improvisation, and chamber-style interplay.

Basket Weaving Workshop

Friday, August 21

More information to be announced.

On American Soil: Farming Today Talk with Beth Ford

Friday, August 28

Beth Ford, CEO of Land O’Lakes, in conversation with Sally Susman on the future and challenges of modern agriculture.

Earth, I Thank You: The Garden and Legacy of Anne Spencer

Saturday, August 29

A short film co-presented with the Garden Conservancy, followed by a conversation on the legacy of poet and gardener Anne Spencer.

Hamptons Jazz Fest Presents: Meg Okura Quintet

Saturday, September 5

Tokyo-born violinist and composer Meg Okura performs genre-crossing works blending jazz, classical music, and global influences.