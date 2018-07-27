North Fork Event Highlights: July 27–29, 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, July 27–29.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Beatles & Beyond

July 27, 8 p.m.

The Mahoney Brothers, including members from Beatlemania on Broadway, perform note-for-note renditions of famous songs recorded by The Beatles members, both as a band and during their post-breakup solo careers. Tickets $39–$49. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Antique, Fine Art and Crafts Fair

July 28–29, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Southold Historical Society and Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild have teamed up to host a fair that sells fine art, antiques, pottery, photography, handmade crafts and vintage treasures. In addition to all the wonderful pieces available for purchase, the event also features live music and tasty refreshments. $5 admission.

Southold Historical Society Museum, 55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-6382, oldtownartsguild.org

Bug Lighthouse Cruise & Tour

July 28, 4 p.m.; July 29, noon

This family-friendly event includes a guided round-trip cruise from the Railroad Dock to the Long Beach Bar “Bug” Lighthouse in Orient. Guests can venture inside the lighthouse, ring its large bell and explore its rich history. Tickets $39, seniors and military $29, children 15 and under $19.

East End Seaport Museum, Third Street at the Ferry Dock, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org

“Revolutionary War on Long Island”

July 29, 1:30–4:30 p.m.

This exhibit focuses on interactions between Long Island Native American tribes, the British Army and the Colonial Army during the Revolutionary War. These interactions took the form of alignments, trading and seizure of goods and services by the British. Free admission.

Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-5577, southoldindianmuseum.org

The Italian Experience

July 29, noon

From Lacryma Christi wines, grown on the slopes of Vesuvius, to the deep, dark Aglianicos from the province of Avellino, we’ll explore the wines of Campania paired with familiar Italian foods. Ticket net proceeds will be donated to support the Italian American Studies Program at Stonybrook University. Tickets $12.

Diliberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. dilibertowinery.com