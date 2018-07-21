Pianofest in the Hamptons Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season

We are currently right in the midst of Pianofest in the Hamptons, a premiere summertime classical music festival celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Founded by Paul Schenly, this program brings together pianists and piano-lovers alike in the whimsical and inspiring atmosphere of the East End.

Every summer since 1988, students from conservatories across the country audition to participate in this very selective program. Once chosen, they travel to East Hampton to stay in the practice house for a summer of concentrated study.

Practice sessions and master classes take place in a classic Hamptons manse with Schenly and guest artists who have all participated in the program in the past.

Utilizing eight grand pianos, including one in the kitchen, students try out concert programs, prepare for competitions and participate in weekly public master classes. Pianofest also encourages support rather than competition between students, having them attend the lessons of their peers.

Nearly 500 gifted artists have participated in this summer festival-school including Deutsche Grammophon recording artist Sergei Babayan and sensational Steinway Artists Anderson & Roe Piano Duo.

This summer, Pianofest’s current roster of 24 talented artists are performing in-concert at both Southampton and East Hampton venues.

The remaining dates for concerts are as follows:

Avram Theater

239 Montauk Highway, Southampton

Monday, July 23, 6–7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 30, 6–7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 6, 6–7:30 p.m.

Monday, August 13, 6–7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

18 James Lane, East Hampton

Wednesday, July 25, 6–7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8, 6–7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person at the door only, though student can attend for free. No reservations are needed. All concerts are followed by receptions for those who want to meet the artists and mingle with their fellow piano-lovers.

For more information, call 631-329-9115 or visit pianofest.com.