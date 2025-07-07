New East Hampton Village Shops & Eats for Summer 2025

Football legend Tom Brady is bringing his CardVault By Tom Brady shop to East Hampton

Founded in 1648, the Village of East Hampton is steeped in history and charm, making it one of the most iconic destinations on the East End.

Its walkable Main Street is lined with a mix of luxury boutiques, art galleries, and popular restaurants, drawing in both locals and visitors throughout the year.

A fresh new wave of shops and seasonal pop-ups has brought even more energy to the village, adding to its enduring appeal for both longtime residents and summer visitors.

NEW STORES IN EAST HAMPTON FOR SUMMER 2025

SORREL SKY GALLERY

Contemporary Western art meets East Hampton charm at Sorrel Sky Gallery’s newest location, opened in May. The gallery debuts with striking works by renowned photographer David Yarrow, celebrated for his cinematic wildlife imagery. Originally founded in Durango, Colorado, Sorrel Sky also represents artists such as Kevin Red Star, Star Liana York, and Ben Nighthorse. 58 Park Place, East Hampton, sorrelsky.com

FARM & FORAGE MARKET

Farm & Forage Market opened in East Hampton on May 1, offering organic, seed oil-free prepared foods and a globally inspired Pantry curated by private Chef Anna Lembo. Highlights include Hampton Caviar, the market’s exclusive in-house brand, and a wide selection of gluten-free vegan-friendly goods made without additives. Locally sourced and small-batch products round out the selection at the chef-driven destination. 58B Park Place, East Hampton, farmandforagemarket.com

MADHAPPY

Madhappy opened a bright, minimalistic pop-up in East Hampton on May 24, offering exclusive seasonal apparel and collaborations. The store features a limited edition East Hampton capsule and a special partnership with local favorite Round Swamp Farm, known for its optimistic lifestyle branding. Madappy’s latest Outpost Blends laid-back luxury with community-driven design. 62 Park Place, East Hampton, madhappy.com

CARDVAULT BY TOM BRADY

CardVault by Tom Brady offers an immersive destination for sports car enthusiasts and collectors. Opened in May, the shop features a curated selection of rare sports cards, graded Collectibles, and memorabilia, along with cutting-edge authentication services and exclusive VIP trading experiences. Partnered with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, CardVault aims to bring the passion of collecting to a new generation of fans. 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, cardvaultbytombrady.com

CAMP RUBIROSA

Beloved Noltia pizzeria Rubirosa has launched Camp Rubirosa, a seasonal pop-up in East Hampton. Running from Memorial Day through mid-September, the outpost brings the iconic tie-dye pizza, house-made pastas, and fresh seafood to the East End. The camp theme setting features vintage water skis, lantern-lit tables, and an outdoor piazza. A collaboration between owner Maria Pappalardo and Brian Bedol, Camp Rubirosa offers a nostalgic dining experience inspired by a summer camp and the Italian Countryside. 31 Race Lane, East Hampton, camprubirosa.com

CRAZY PIZZA

With locations all over the world, Crazy Pizza opened in Soho this past fall to great fanfare. Now, the Italian restaurant is bringing its signature spinning pizza show and theatrics to East Hampton. The DJ sets will hype you up as you indulge in the crazy thin crust pies. 47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton, crazypizza.com

LDV AT THE MAIDSTONE & SÉZANE SUMMER CLUB

Last summer the iconic 150-year-old The Maidstone joined forces with buzzy LDV Hospitality and was rebranded LDV At The Maidstone. This summer they’ll be upping the ante by unveiling a collaboration with Sézane Summer Club straight from Paris. The immersive pop-up experience will take place from June 20th to July 27th, offering visitors the chance to shop the brand’s Parisian wardrobe essentials, summer collection and limited-edition merchandise. 207 Main Street, East Hampton

KEVYN ZELLER PILATES

Pilates expert Kevyn Zeller is expanding her Hamptons presence with a brand-new studio in East Hampton offering small group classes which will launch this summer. 66 Newton Lane – Suite 1, East Hampton

SWIFTY’S

After a successful popup at the Colony in Palm Beach, the clubby former Upper East Side socialite hotspot, Swifty’s, is making a comeback in East Hampton. Taking over the former Sartiano’s space in the Hedges Inn, guests were greeted with some classic old school charm when they opened their doors. 74 James Lane, East Hampton

-With Kelly Laffey and Sharon Feiereisen