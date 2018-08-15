‘Chopped’ Winner Jay Lippin Joins Baron’s Cove as Executive Chef

A famously historic hangout for literary greats, artists and musicians, Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor has added another well-known name to their lexicon—new Executive Chef and winner of Food Network’s Chopped, Jay Lippin.

Taking the place of former Executive Chef Matty Boudreau, who moved to The Preston House & Hotel over the winter, Lippin joined Baron’s Cove in July, and he’s bringing reimagined Hamptons classics to go along with the restaurant’s fabulous harbor views.

“With a focus on farm fresh food and East Coast American cuisine, the new menu reflects the fresh and quintessentially coastal tradition of Sag Harbor, and focuses on sustainability and interpretations of classic Long Island dishes,” Lippin says.

His seasonal summer menu items include a classic lobster roll, daily locally sourced fish with seasonal vegetables, such as Montauk yellow fin tuna seared and espresso rubbed with pickled watermelon; watermelon, ginger and feta cheese salad; and a Montauk skate dish with spinach, brown butter capers, and honey crisp apples.

Heartier dishes include a fresh trofie pasta with jumbo lump crabmeat, parsley, and thai chili oil; a signature cove chowder with Peconic clams, local potatoes, fresh herbs and croutons; and a double-cut pork chop, pan roasted with celery root puree, asparagus and bourbon sauce.

Lippin’s background includes tenures as Executive Chef at The Odeon and Cafe Luxembourg in New York City, and most recently as Executive Chef at Crabtree’s Little House Restaurant in Chappaqua, NY. He was also a winner of WFAN’s “Tailgating Essentials & Barbecue Contest.”

To celebrate the launch of the new menu and arrival of Chef Lippin, Baron’s Cove is offering guests a complimentary glass of house rosé or sparkling wine with the purchase of a lunch entrée with a mention of their offer, which is available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. in the restaurant only.

Baron’s Cove, located at 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor, is well known for hosting legendary figures including authors John Steinbeck, Kurt Vonnegut, Truman Capote and George Plimpton, as well as Paul Newman, Art Garfunkel, Billy Joel, and artists Jackson Pollock and Willem and Elaine de Kooning.

Call 631-725-2101 or visit baronscove.com for more info.