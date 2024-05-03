Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, May 4–9, 2024

Adults can look up at the stars or engage in a trivia war this May the Fourth.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, May 4–9, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Yale Whiffenpoofs

Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Join CAST as they host the world’s oldest and best-known collegiate acapella group. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $75 for VIPs. There is standing room only.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org/events

Kristina Rocco at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the rockin’ sounds of Kristina Rocco while sipping on your favorite reds, whites and rosés at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Rites of Spring Music Festival Concert: Strange and Wonderful

Sunday, May 5, 5 p.m.

Enjoy improvised pieces and original musical works based on the abstract visuals in Anne Sherwood Pundyk’s book The Garden at 11 West Gallery.

11 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

The Ultimate Queen Celebration

Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m.

Enjoy all of your favorite Queen hits with some of the finest musicians on the East End at The Suffolk. Tickets begin at $45.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

I Love My Park Day: NY State Parks Centennial Salute Open House

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Celebrate your local parks with this open house at Hallock State Park Preserve. You’ll enjoy a beach cleanup, trail walk and tree planting. Restrooms, a gift shop and a water bottle filling station will be available.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/events

Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.

Pick up beautiful plants for the special mother in your life on the Book Cottage Lawn of the Southold Library. Rain will move the event to Sunday, May 5.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Galaxies Far, Far Away

Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate May the Fourth (Star Wars Day) in style with the Custer Observatory. Stargazing lecturer Randall DiGuiseppe will guide you through a multitude of remote galaxies, including Leo Triplet, the Virgo Cluster and the Sombrero Galaxy. Be sure to bring a blanket or chair.

115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival

Through May 18

Enjoy a self-guided tour of the beautiful cherry blossoms throughout Greenport in spring. Maps will be provided at participating businesses, which will also offer cherry blossom-themed beverages, dishes and gifts.

Downtown Greenport, villageofgreenport.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Line Dancing with Jenn: Beginner and Beyond

Friday, May 3, 10:30 a.m.

Learn all about country line dancing every Friday morning at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue. There is a $15 fee, and no registration or experience is necessary.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Trivia Night: Star Wars

Friday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. Celebrate Star Wars Day at Clovis Point, where you can put your Jedi knowledge to the test while enjoying award-winning wines with host Erin Chase.

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Book & Bottle: Soil, Sea, Wine

Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m.

Learn about winemaking with Long Island’s longest-tenured winemaker and author of Soil, Sea, Wine: Winemaking on the North Fork of Long Island Richard Olsen-Harbich, who will explore the geological and ecological qualities of the North Fork. The event includes a book sale, signing, wine and cheese.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Wine & Doughnut Pairing

Sunday, May 5, noon-4 p.m.

Reserve your time slot in advance to sample three Pindar wines paired with three fabulous North Fork doughtnuts. The pairing is $30.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Blends: The Alchemy of Wine Tasting

Sunday, May 5, noon and 2 p.m.

Learn about blending varietals at Suhru Wines, including balance and character. Each ticket includes a curated 90-minute pairing of six blends.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

$5 Taco Tuesday at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Tuesday, May 7, noon

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Greenport Harbor Brewery with $5 tacos and your favorite ales, IPAs and ciders.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Captured Moments: Photography by Hollye Gilbride

On view through May 31

Don’t miss this exhibition at the Mattituck-Laurel Library featuring photography of a wide variety of subjects and styles. The gallery is open whenever the library is open.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.