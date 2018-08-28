Christie Brinkley to Judge Top Stylists on “American Beauty Star” Season Two

Christie Brinkley—the original Hamptons supermodel—will be bringing her experience and expertise to the upcoming second season of American Beauty Star premiering on Lifetime in January 2019. She announced her inclusion as a judge on Instagram last week and will be joined by Hearst Magazines Chief Beauty Director Leah Wyar and fashion photographer Yu Tsai. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John will act as a mentor for the contestants. The show will be hosted by international supermodel and Revlon brand ambassador Ashley Graham.

Brinkley stated on her Instagram, “I am delighted, thrilled, and so excited to announce that I am joining these sparkling stars.” Clearly ecstatic about her new role, her Instagram is filled with American Beauty Star related posts, including her talking backstage with Sir John and a video of her laughing as hair stylist Kyle Malone and makeup artist Vincent Longo high five each other after completing her gorgeous look.

American Beauty Star season two features 14 contestants made up of make-up artists and hair stylists showcasing their skills for the title of American Beauty Star. Each competitor must execute every aspect of their model’s look to fulfill each challenge’s requirements. The season consists of 13 episodes concluding with a live finale event, where viewers can vote to help determine the winner.