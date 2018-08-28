South O’ the Highway

Christie Brinkley to Judge Top Stylists on "American Beauty Star" Season Two

But what type of judge will she be?

Anna Taylor August 28, 2018
Christie Brinkley, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Christie Brinkley, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Christie Brinkley—the original Hamptons supermodel—will be bringing her experience and expertise to the upcoming second season of American Beauty Star premiering on Lifetime in January 2019. She announced her inclusion as a judge on Instagram last week and will be joined by Hearst Magazines Chief Beauty Director Leah Wyar and fashion photographer Yu Tsai. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John will act as a mentor for the contestants. The show will be hosted by international supermodel and Revlon brand ambassador Ashley Graham.

Brinkley stated on her Instagram, “I am delighted, thrilled, and so excited to announce that I am joining these sparkling stars.” Clearly ecstatic about her new role, her Instagram is filled with American Beauty Star related posts, including her talking backstage with Sir John and a video of her laughing as hair stylist Kyle Malone and makeup artist Vincent Longo high five each other after completing her gorgeous look.

American Beauty Star season two features 14 contestants made up of make-up artists and hair stylists showcasing their skills for the title of American Beauty Star. Each competitor must execute every aspect of their model’s look to fulfill each challenge’s requirements. The season consists of 13 episodes concluding with a live finale event, where viewers can vote to help determine the winner.

Season two features an exclusive partnership with Hearst Magazines, which includes social and digital content across Hearst titles, unique challenges inspired by the publisher’s magazines such as Cosmopolitan, as well as the opportunity for the winner to be featured in a Hearst publication. Revlon is also joining this season as exclusive beauty sponsor, providing cosmetics, nail and beauty tools and hair products.

